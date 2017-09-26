WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke walsh

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Luke walsh

Post a reply
Luke walsh
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:11 pm
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 222
Anyone else heard that Luke Walsh is signing for leigh? Hopefully it's true and he puts in a rubbish performance on sat and helps us win
Re: Luke walsh
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:26 pm
Genehunt Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 107
Yes ive heard this to .... more worryingly regardless of result on sat jukes is safe apparently
Re: Luke walsh
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:24 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 378
Heard he was Salford bound
Re: Luke walsh
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:30 pm
TwistTheMellonMan Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 329
Mmm both Matty Smith and Walsh has been linked with us (Salford) How sure are you that you’ve got Walsh?
Re: Luke walsh
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:28 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4044
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
Mmm both Matty Smith and Walsh has been linked with us (Salford) How sure are you that you’ve got Walsh?


Well he hasn't got anything right this season so far. So I would say absolutely zilch chance of Walsh at Leigh.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Google [Bot], ItchyandScratchy, Leyther14, shropshire-leyther and 138 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,2611,40076,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM