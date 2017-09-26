WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke walsh

Luke walsh
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:11 pm
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 222
Anyone else heard that Luke Walsh is signing for leigh? Hopefully it's true and he puts in a rubbish performance on sat and helps us win
Re: Luke walsh
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:26 pm
Genehunt Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 107
Yes ive heard this to .... more worryingly regardless of result on sat jukes is safe apparently

