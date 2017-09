vastman

BOJ042 wrote: how good does it look!!! I will be flying over for the first game in the new stadium--



is it a dream or reality??



You do know there is a bus from Airdale?

The car park answer is a small multi storey for me.

Access not great but no worse than now but much more room for the footprint and easy to keep secure.



I like the piazza (spell?) Open areas as well. Good for events and just makes the place look new and inviting. A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha bren2k

PopTart wrote: The car park answer is a small multi storey for me.



I'm involved in a development like this right now - where we're trying to fit more on a site than it will actually take - and we're going underground with parking; it's not cheap, but it has solved a huge problem.

Underground, just what I was thinking.

On the east stand. I like the present design. A family area, that's what it seems to be right now with the seats of course and then added to that the corp. area. Obviously the whole thing needs raising to bring the new paddock above pitch level. Keeps some of the tradition and atmosphere of the place too. FIL

PopTart wrote: The car park answer is a small multi storey for me.

Access not great but no worse than now but much more room for the footprint and easy to keep secure.



I like the piazza (spell?) Open areas as well. Good for events and just makes the place look new and inviting.





It's spelt Pizza...and I wouldn't be surprised if they do put a Domino's on there



If there's going to be a supermarket and/or hotel, thry would need parking too vastman

djcool wrote: If there's going to be a supermarket and/or hotel, thry would need parking too



Don't mention the parking, some people get their knickers in a twist if you do

vastman wrote: Don't mention the parking, some people get their knickers in a twist if you do

Stadium solution saga thread 20th sept your post vasty ! You were the one who brought up the parking so called problem! Now then whos not a full shilling now you wanna get a check up memory's going

Miro wrote: Underground, just what I was thinking.

On the east stand. I like the present design. A family area, that's what it seems to be right now with the seats of course and then added to that the corp. area. Obviously the whole thing needs raising to bring the new paddock above pitch level. Keeps some of the tradition and atmosphere of the place too.



I assumed that the seating below the corporate boxes was for the corporate boxes in the same way that the boxes at football stadia have separate seating areas on the terrace in front of (below) the box

