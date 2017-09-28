BOJ042 wrote:
how good does it look!!! I will be flying over for the first game in the new stadium--
is it a dream or reality??
You do know there is a bus from Airdale?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, altofts wildcat, BOJ042, coco the fullback, desmond decker, Dreadnaught, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, got there, JINJER, KevW60349, lampyboy, lifelongfan, little wayne69, Mr Bliss, NEwildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RWB, The Devil's Advocate, Two Points, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 307 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,004
|2,395
|76,252
|4,491
|SET
|