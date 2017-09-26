WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For your viewing

Re: For your viewing
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:16 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW wrote:
How come you've not posted a picture of the toilets with the 240w 100v light bulbs, Vasty? :D

Or the car parking :D
Re: For your viewing
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:19 pm
Loving the views from the East stand. The club should certainly be able to charge more from those boxes than the current flats.
1/10
Re: For your viewing
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:43 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Loving the views from the East stand. The club should certainly be able to charge more from those boxes than the current flats.


It's the clever bit imho. If you can't do quantity do quality.

I think at best we will average 7-8000. Not bad but to make up the difference then you offer a more comprehensive match day experience to those with money to spend. The fact that there is limited space in the east stand makes it exclusive and we all know how some folk will pay for that.

Not interested myself I'm happy to stand with me bottle of pop. But if people will pay big money for bars, boxes and lounges I'm happy to oblige. For me that is where the extra cap money is hiding.

Looks about a 500 seats excluding the boxes to me - that's club five hundred right there. That's a £500 season ticket and that's serious money and they haven't bought a drink yet.

I think MC is already setting the groundwork with the platinum season ticket or whatever it's called.

Also let's be honest if the stadium comes off we £250 plebs are hardly slumming it looking at those plans. :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:20 am
I like the open piazza as you walk up - but where does it fit? And again - no car parking appears to be obviously apparent on those models.

Looks great though - and makes me even more certain that some of the surrounding property will be bought up and levelled.
Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:55 am
Don't like the plastic chairs :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:53 am
If you look at 88M's website one of their areas of expertise is in building car parks. :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:32 am
Looking at the drawings, the old changing rooms and wall to the west and north stand remains. I wonder if they're being protected for heritage reasons? Overlaying the design onto a map and it looks like the only additional property which requires removal would be the house and kitchen showroom, the rest appears to remain the same.

I don't know why people are getting hung up on parking, as long as there's disabled parking and a bit of parking for players/staff/opposition then it's not really any different to what we have now. Itd be nice to have some, but it's not critical or a deal breaker in my mind.

The addition of the corporate area looks like a good use of the East stand, I wonder if the plan would be to have all corporate on the East stand (opposite the sky cameras so it always gets TV publicity for the corporate sponsors), then a fair split with home taking the North end and away taking the South, with the West stand mixed supporter seating (not on camera as it's less likely to be filled)

Do you think there be gym facilities behind/underneath one of the stands or will it be purely retail and conveniences?
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:47 am
Don't post on here often (hence user name still wildcats!) but do read our forum quite a lot.

One thing that springs to mind from looking at the designs is they seem to have open sections between the back of the stands and roof? I hope these are filled in to generate a very atmospheric new stadium.

Langtree Park is renowned for having a poor atmosphere and the open sections have created a bit of a wind tunnel.

I really like the look of the stadium though and think the hospitality has a real draw to making it very unique especially for the middle class Wakey supporters....

I know we are on a much smaller scale to this but I know Tottenham put a lot of thought into atmosphere in their new design and I hope we create a kop end. I don't want us to become to arsenal of rugby league!
Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:36 pm
If any of you want to share a box with me should this come off, I am up for that!
Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:08 pm
how good does it look!!! I will be flying over for the first game in the new stadium--

is it a dream or reality??
