Looking at the drawings, the old changing rooms and wall to the west and north stand remains. I wonder if they're being protected for heritage reasons? Overlaying the design onto a map and it looks like the only additional property which requires removal would be the house and kitchen showroom, the rest appears to remain the same.
I don't know why people are getting hung up on parking, as long as there's disabled parking and a bit of parking for players/staff/opposition then it's not really any different to what we have now. Itd be nice to have some, but it's not critical or a deal breaker in my mind.
The addition of the corporate area looks like a good use of the East stand, I wonder if the plan would be to have all corporate on the East stand (opposite the sky cameras so it always gets TV publicity for the corporate sponsors), then a fair split with home taking the North end and away taking the South, with the West stand mixed supporter seating (not on camera as it's less likely to be filled)
Do you think there be gym facilities behind/underneath one of the stands or will it be purely retail and conveniences?