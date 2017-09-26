Khlav Kalash wrote: Loving the views from the East stand. The club should certainly be able to charge more from those boxes than the current flats.

It's the clever bit imho. If you can't do quantity do quality.I think at best we will average 7-8000. Not bad but to make up the difference then you offer a more comprehensive match day experience to those with money to spend. The fact that there is limited space in the east stand makes it exclusive and we all know how some folk will pay for that.Not interested myself I'm happy to stand with me bottle of pop. But if people will pay big money for bars, boxes and lounges I'm happy to oblige. For me that is where the extra cap money is hiding.Looks about a 500 seats excluding the boxes to me - that's club five hundred right there. That's a £500 season ticket and that's serious money and they haven't bought a drink yet.I think MC is already setting the groundwork with the platinum season ticket or whatever it's called.Also let's be honest if the stadium comes off we £250 plebs are hardly slumming it looking at those plans.