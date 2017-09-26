WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For your viewing

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:16 pm
chissitt




Mick Amos 9 WTW wrote:
How come you've not posted a picture of the toilets with the 240w 100v light bulbs, Vasty? :D

Or the car parking :D
Re: For your viewing
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:19 pm
Khlav Kalash






Loving the views from the East stand. The club should certainly be able to charge more from those boxes than the current flats.
1/10
Re: For your viewing
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:43 pm
vastman






Khlav Kalash wrote:
Loving the views from the East stand. The club should certainly be able to charge more from those boxes than the current flats.


It's the clever bit imho. If you can't do quantity do quality.

I think at best we will average 7-8000. Not bad but to make up the difference then you offer a more comprehensive match day experience to those with money to spend. The fact that there is limited space in the east stand makes it exclusive and we all know how some folk will pay for that.

Not interested myself I'm happy to stand with me bottle of pop. But if people will pay big money for bars, boxes and lounges I'm happy to oblige. For me that is where the extra cap money is hiding.

Looks about a 500 seats excluding the boxes to me - that's club five hundred right there. That's a £500 season ticket and that's serious money and they haven't bought a drink yet.

I think MC is already setting the groundwork with the platinum season ticket or whatever it's called.

Also let's be honest if the stadium comes off we £250 plebs are hardly slumming it looking at those plans. :-)

Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:20 am
bren2k






I like the open piazza as you walk up - but where does it fit? And again - no car parking appears to be obviously apparent on those models.

Looks great though - and makes me even more certain that some of the surrounding property will be bought up and levelled.
Re: For your viewing
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:55 am
FIL






Don't like the plastic chairs :wink:



