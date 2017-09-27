|
It's not old fashioned it's naive.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:22 am
DGM
Beverley red wrote:
I would not feel right taking players who jump ship. I like sport & sporting behaviour. Call it old fashioned but there are points of honour in ones way of conducting your life. I don't care if it is a short career like every person it is your choice to follow any career path, you don't play rugby to make money you play it because it is what you do, anything else is a bonus.
But sport is different to a typical job. Youngsters initially sign because they love playing rugby and want to progress, not caring about the money, but by the time they get to their mid to late 20's, and they may now have families to support & mortgages to pay, their priorities rightly change and they have a lot more things to consider than they did when they signed your first professional contract.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:49 am
Beverley red wrote:
I would not feel right taking players who jump ship. I like sport & sporting behaviour. Call it old fashioned but there are points of honour in ones way of conducting your life. I don't care if it is a short career like every person it is your choice to follow any career path, you don't play rugby to make money you play it because it is what you do, anything else is a bonus.
Not all players are jumping ship, some are pushed. for instance I don't think for one minute we would have wanted to keep Thornley, he was ineffective and apparently very expensive. Similar with Mantellato and Sio, both most likely were offered less cash to stay, can't blame them for jumping.
I think the only player that took a major amount of flack was Walker and that was more to do with us sticking by him and him being the first to run to the hills. (Campese seemed to escape that kind of flack somehow, god know why).
If a player from a relegated club improves us and fits in TS's ethos then welcome aboard.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:48 pm
It seems that folk on here feel able to suggest that players that they don't personally rate should be off loaded even when they are not at the end of their contract but when a player wants to leave he is being disloyal.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Keiththered wrote:
It seems that folk on here feel able to suggest that players that they don't personally rate should be off loaded even when they are not at the end of their contract but when a player wants to leave he is being disloyal.
Indeed. Double standards from your owner last year when he was happy to cut loose those he didn't want but complained when others went of their own accord.
Why should any player accept playing at a lower standard if tehy can better themselves? Some will choose to hang around and toss it off for a year in the championship whilst others want to play at the best standard they can
Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:34 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Indeed. Double standards from your owner last year when he was happy to cut loose those he didn't want but complained when others went of their own accord.
Why should any player accept playing at a lower standard if tehy can better themselves? Some will choose to hang around and toss it off for a year in the championship whilst others want to play at the best standard they can
All contacts are void after relegation unless clause stating otherwise is inserted. Only Larroyer would have stayed if he could and he had been woeful towards the send of the season. Hudge only commented on one player leaving and that was due to the unusual circumstance involved.
I hope your dig helped to make you feel better,
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:28 pm
Was really pleased when we signed Thornely but he was a disappointment, has no aggression when he runs for such a big man and seems lazy and lethargic. Would never resign him. He was obviously offered what they thought he was worth when we were relegated.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:08 pm
Might be some players leave Salford after Koucash took his ball home !
