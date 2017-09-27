Beverley red wrote: I would not feel right taking players who jump ship. I like sport & sporting behaviour. Call it old fashioned but there are points of honour in ones way of conducting your life. I don't care if it is a short career like every person it is your choice to follow any career path, you don't play rugby to make money you play it because it is what you do, anything else is a bonus.

Not all players are jumping ship, some are pushed. for instance I don't think for one minute we would have wanted to keep Thornley, he was ineffective and apparently very expensive. Similar with Mantellato and Sio, both most likely were offered less cash to stay, can't blame them for jumping.I think the only player that took a major amount of flack was Walker and that was more to do with us sticking by him and him being the first to run to the hills. (Campese seemed to escape that kind of flack somehow, god know why).If a player from a relegated club improves us and fits in TS's ethos then welcome aboard.