It's not old fashioned it's naive. DGM

Beverley red wrote: I would not feel right taking players who jump ship. I like sport & sporting behaviour. Call it old fashioned but there are points of honour in ones way of conducting your life. I don't care if it is a short career like every person it is your choice to follow any career path, you don't play rugby to make money you play it because it is what you do, anything else is a bonus .



But sport is different to a typical job. Youngsters initially sign because they love playing rugby and want to progress, not caring about the money, but by the time they get to their mid to late 20's, and they may now have families to support & mortgages to pay, their priorities rightly change and they have a lot more things to consider than they did when they signed your first professional contract.

Not all players are jumping ship, some are pushed. for instance I don't think for one minute we would have wanted to keep Thornley, he was ineffective and apparently very expensive. Similar with Mantellato and Sio, both most likely were offered less cash to stay, can't blame them for jumping.



I think the only player that took a major amount of flack was Walker and that was more to do with us sticking by him and him being the first to run to the hills. (Campese seemed to escape that kind of flack somehow, god know why).



Not all players are jumping ship, some are pushed. for instance I don't think for one minute we would have wanted to keep Thornley, he was ineffective and apparently very expensive. Similar with Mantellato and Sio, both most likely were offered less cash to stay, can't blame them for jumping.

I think the only player that took a major amount of flack was Walker and that was more to do with us sticking by him and him being the first to run to the hills. (Campese seemed to escape that kind of flack somehow, god know why).

If a player from a relegated club improves us and fits in TS's ethos then welcome aboard.



It seems that folk on here feel able to suggest that players that they don't personally rate should be off loaded even when they are not at the end of their contract but when a player wants to leave he is being disloyal. Jake the Peg

Indeed. Double standards from your owner last year when he was happy to cut loose those he didn't want but complained when others went of their own accord.



Indeed. Double standards from your owner last year when he was happy to cut loose those he didn't want but complained when others went of their own accord.

Why should any player accept playing at a lower standard if tehy can better themselves? Some will choose to hang around and toss it off for a year in the championship whilst others want to play at the best standard they can



All contacts are void after relegation unless clause stating otherwise is inserted. Only Larroyer would have stayed if he could and he had been woeful towards the send of the season. Hudge only commented on one player leaving and that was due to the unusual circumstance involved.



