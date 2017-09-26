robinrovers10

Who would you sign from either Leigh or Catalans should either get relegated, and assuming all contracts are void?



Id go for (obviously not all but from) Sam Moa, Julien Busquets, Jason Batieri and Krisnan Inu from Catalans, plus McNamara to work in the club shop to save any Rugby League club the misery of his ability (thank god he didn't sign for us, phew)



Antoni Maria and Bryson Goodwin from Leigh as he has signed for them subject to status, and if Tim could sort out his disciplinary then maybe a punt with Jamie Acton. Also Paul Cooke to run the Academy/Reserves team. Other then that I think both have pretty poor super league squads PROUD TO BE A ROBIN! barham red

Bousquet would be ideal for us, reckon there'll be a long queue for him though. craig hkr Cheeky half-back



If Catalans go I can see Thornley jumping ship again. cravenpark1

craig hkr wrote: If Catalans go I can see Thornley jumping ship again.

Yes but we do not want him back Yes but we do not want him back JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Just seems to do the bare minimum on the pitch. Obviously got ability but I agree Heff n Minns look good centres. Radio Humberside playing interview with Sheens and he's looking for new players at world cup robinrovers10

craig hkr wrote: Just seems to do the bare minimum on the pitch. Obviously got ability but I agree Heff n Minns look good centres. Radio Humberside playing interview with Sheens and he's looking for new players at world cup



I reckon he`ll be looking at the Aussie players playing fro Lebanon, Tonga, Italy, Samoa and Papua. Hopefully he can unearth a few gems who are under the radar. I reckon he`ll be looking at the Aussie players playing fro Lebanon, Tonga, Italy, Samoa and Papua. Hopefully he can unearth a few gems who are under the radar. PROUD TO BE A ROBIN! Beverley red Free-scoring winger



Having listened to the BBC podcast with Tim Sheens & this seasons results I will back his judgement to the end. If he deems any suit our needs then great but I would sooner have a prospect than some of the names who will have got their side relegated. Also as a marker I would never have a player who jumped ship when we went down so Thornley is a big no for me. Keiththered Cheeky half-back



Beverley red wrote: Having listened to the BBC podcast with Tim Sheens & this seasons results I will back his judgement to the end. If he deems any suit our needs then great but I would sooner have a prospect than some of the names who will have got their side relegated. Also as a marker I would never have a player who jumped ship when we went down so Thornley is a big no for me.



Cannot see Thornley ever entering TS's mind. Does that mean you would never have a player who jumps ship from another relegated club?



Players have a short career and have families to support. Their first consideration has to be their family and club loyalty comes second. People who would never give a second thought about moving job for a better wage or conditions seem to want to denigrate players when they exercise the same right in their job. Cannot see Thornley ever entering TS's mind. Does that mean you would never have a player who jumps ship from another relegated club?Players have a short career and have families to support. Their first consideration has to be their family and club loyalty comes second. People who would never give a second thought about moving job for a better wage or conditions seem to want to denigrate players when they exercise the same right in their job. Beverley red Free-scoring winger



I would not feel right taking players who jump ship. I like sport & sporting behaviour. Call it old fashioned but there are points of honour in ones way of conducting your life. I don't care if it is a short career like every person it is your choice to follow any career path, you don't play rugby to make money you play it because it is what you do, anything else is a bonus. BiltonRobin

My old dad used to say " if your lucky enough to be born with a good pair of arms and legs and don't sell them to the highest bidder, than your a fool"

That mantra apply to anyone in any walk of life. Be you a sportsman, engineer or a brain surgeon.

So when a player moves on for more money or security I always say goodbye and good luck. But taking them back is a whole different discussion.

In the case for Thornley, we wouldn't be improving on what we already have so no. But let's say Josh Hodgson wanted to come back, that would be a no brainer.



Sentiment and loyalty are wonderful values, but in a very short sporting career are not always wise. The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams

