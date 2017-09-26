WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Picking the bones

Picking the bones
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:45 pm
robinrovers10






Who would you sign from either Leigh or Catalans should either get relegated, and assuming all contracts are void?

Id go for (obviously not all but from) Sam Moa, Julien Busquets, Jason Batieri and Krisnan Inu from Catalans, plus McNamara to work in the club shop to save any Rugby League club the misery of his ability (thank god he didn't sign for us, phew)

Antoni Maria and Bryson Goodwin from Leigh as he has signed for them subject to status, and if Tim could sort out his disciplinary then maybe a punt with Jamie Acton. Also Paul Cooke to run the Academy/Reserves team. Other then that I think both have pretty poor super league squads

Re: Picking the bones
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:44 pm
barham red





Bousquet would be ideal for us, reckon there'll be a long queue for him though.
Re: Picking the bones
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:39 pm
craig hkr




If Catalans go I can see Thornley jumping ship again.
Re: Picking the bones
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:04 pm
cravenpark1






craig hkr wrote:
If Catalans go I can see Thornley jumping ship again.

Yes but we do not want him back

Re: Picking the bones
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:09 pm
craig hkr




Just seems to do the bare minimum on the pitch. Obviously got ability but I agree Heff n Minns look good centres. Radio Humberside playing interview with Sheens and he's looking for new players at world cup
Re: Picking the bones
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:58 pm
robinrovers10






craig hkr wrote:
Just seems to do the bare minimum on the pitch. Obviously got ability but I agree Heff n Minns look good centres. Radio Humberside playing interview with Sheens and he's looking for new players at world cup


I reckon he`ll be looking at the Aussie players playing fro Lebanon, Tonga, Italy, Samoa and Papua. Hopefully he can unearth a few gems who are under the radar.

Re: Picking the bones
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:28 pm
Beverley red




Having listened to the BBC podcast with Tim Sheens & this seasons results I will back his judgement to the end. If he deems any suit our needs then great but I would sooner have a prospect than some of the names who will have got their side relegated. Also as a marker I would never have a player who jumped ship when we went down so Thornley is a big no for me.
Re: Picking the bones
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:11 am
Keiththered




Beverley red wrote:
Having listened to the BBC podcast with Tim Sheens & this seasons results I will back his judgement to the end. If he deems any suit our needs then great but I would sooner have a prospect than some of the names who will have got their side relegated. Also as a marker I would never have a player who jumped ship when we went down so Thornley is a big no for me.


Cannot see Thornley ever entering TS's mind. Does that mean you would never have a player who jumps ship from another relegated club?

Players have a short career and have families to support. Their first consideration has to be their family and club loyalty comes second. People who would never give a second thought about moving job for a better wage or conditions seem to want to denigrate players when they exercise the same right in their job.

