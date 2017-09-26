WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Picking the bones

Picking the bones
Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:45 pm
robinrovers10
Who would you sign from either Leigh or Catalans should either get relegated, and assuming all contracts are void?

Id go for (obviously not all but from) Sam Moa, Julien Busquets, Jason Batieri and Krisnan Inu from Catalans, plus McNamara to work in the club shop to save any Rugby League club the misery of his ability (thank god he didn't sign for us, phew)

Antoni Maria and Bryson Goodwin from Leigh as he has signed for them subject to status, and if Tim could sort out his disciplinary then maybe a punt with Jamie Acton. Also Paul Cooke to run the Academy/Reserves team. Other then that I think both have pretty poor super league squads
Re: Picking the bones
Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:44 pm
barham red
Bousquet would be ideal for us, reckon there'll be a long queue for him though.

