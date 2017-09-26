WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos

Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:15 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7924
Boxing Day game will be played at Wakefield.
Re: Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:17 pm
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8729
Location: LDZ
Bit gutted actually. I enjoy a nice early game with a hangover.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:38 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1626
not been to one for about 4 years. pointless game nowadays just an A team run out, crowds have gotten lower and lower, good excuse this year to put it to bed.
personally i don't understand the need for pre season games nowadays, with full time pro's. They do contact and opposed sessions in training, and there really is not such a thing as match fitness for them, as they are fulltime. but i can see them being usefull for fringe players staking a claim.
Re: Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:10 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22227
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Will Arriva buses be running? Specifically the 110?
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Re: Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:03 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2378
Location: Going straight
Leeds Rhonos? Good moaning......
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:23 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15616
Location: On the road
Would anyone really care if this was cancelled forthwith
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:22 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1733
Location: Happy Valley
Sal Paradise wrote:
Would anyone really care if this was cancelled forthwith


Yeah, me for one. For me and mine, its an excuse to get out of the house after Christmas day, blow the cobwebs away. get some fresh air and watch some RL. We get a first view of any new players and young prospects, meet up with friends and have a beer. Is it a great game, or a predictor of the season to come? Not usually, but its still enjoyable.
Re: Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:03 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26275
Location: Poodle Power!
Sal Paradise wrote:
Would anyone really care if this was cancelled forthwith


Yes they would but this pathetic negativity seems your stocking trade. It's a bit of fun at Xmas if you don't want to take part then don't sodding go :roll:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:07 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26275
Location: Poodle Power!
rollin thunder wrote:
not been to one for about 4 years. pointless game nowadays just an A team run out, crowds have gotten lower and lower, good excuse this year to put it to bed.
personally i don't understand the need for pre season games nowadays, with full time pro's. They do contact and opposed sessions in training, and there really is not such a thing as match fitness for them, as they are fulltime. but i can see them being usefull for fringe players staking a claim.


As I said to the other one, don't come your sort of moaner are not welcome anyway. All Leeds fans who want a pint and a few hours away from the in laws are more than welcome.

Crowds haven't got lower by the way they have stayed fairly uniform, all healthily over 10k.

Just as a matter of interest do you think Leeds are so wealthy and the game so strong that it can turn down a decent pay day in the middle of winter and a bit of publicity - or do you believe that Santa pays the wages. Pathetic, truly pathetic just moaning for the sake of it.

I also seriously doubt that Leeds will put a weak team out this year, don't know why :THINK:

Up the Trin
SUPPORT SWAG...

