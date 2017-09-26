rollin thunder wrote: not been to one for about 4 years. pointless game nowadays just an A team run out, crowds have gotten lower and lower, good excuse this year to put it to bed.

personally i don't understand the need for pre season games nowadays, with full time pro's. They do contact and opposed sessions in training, and there really is not such a thing as match fitness for them, as they are fulltime. but i can see them being usefull for fringe players staking a claim.

As I said to the other one, don't come your sort of moaner are not welcome anyway. All Leeds fans who want a pint and a few hours away from the in laws are more than welcome.Crowds haven't got lower by the way they have stayed fairly uniform, all healthily over 10k.Just as a matter of interest do you think Leeds are so wealthy and the game so strong that it can turn down a decent pay day in the middle of winter and a bit of publicity - or do you believe that Santa pays the wages. Pathetic, truly pathetic just moaning for the sake of it.I also seriously doubt that Leeds will put a weak team out this year, don't know whyUp the Trin