Boxing Day game will be played at Wakefield.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:17 pm
Bang
Bit gutted actually. I enjoy a nice early game with a hangover.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:38 pm
not been to one for about 4 years. pointless game nowadays just an A team run out, crowds have gotten lower and lower, good excuse this year to put it to bed.
personally i don't understand the need for pre season games nowadays, with full time pro's. They do contact and opposed sessions in training, and there really is not such a thing as match fitness for them, as they are fulltime. but i can see them being usefull for fringe players staking a claim.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:10 pm
Will Arriva buses be running? Specifically the 110?
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:03 pm
Leeds Rhonos? Good moaning......
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:23 pm
Would anyone really care if this was cancelled forthwith
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:22 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Would anyone really care if this was cancelled forthwith
Yeah, me for one. For me and mine, its an excuse to get out of the house after Christmas day, blow the cobwebs away. get some fresh air and watch some RL. We get a first view of any new players and young prospects, meet up with friends and have a beer. Is it a great game, or a predictor of the season to come? Not usually, but its still enjoyable.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:03 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Would anyone really care if this was cancelled forthwith
Yes they would but this pathetic negativity seems your stocking trade. It's a bit of fun at Xmas if you don't want to take part then don't sodding go
SUPPORT SWAG...
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:07 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
not been to one for about 4 years. pointless game nowadays just an A team run out, crowds have gotten lower and lower, good excuse this year to put it to bed.
personally i don't understand the need for pre season games nowadays, with full time pro's. They do contact and opposed sessions in training, and there really is not such a thing as match fitness for them, as they are fulltime. but i can see them being usefull for fringe players staking a claim.
As I said to the other one, don't come your sort of moaner are not welcome anyway. All Leeds fans who want a pint and a few hours away from the in laws are more than welcome.
Crowds haven't got lower by the way they have stayed fairly uniform, all healthily over 10k.
Just as a matter of interest do you think Leeds are so wealthy and the game so strong that it can turn down a decent pay day in the middle of winter and a bit of publicity - or do you believe that Santa pays the wages. Pathetic, truly pathetic just moaning for the sake of it.
I also seriously doubt that Leeds will put a weak team out this year, don't know why
Up the Trin
