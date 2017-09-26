WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos

Boxing Day | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhonos
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:15 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7924
Boxing Day game will be played at Wakefield.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:17 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8729
Location: LDZ
Bit gutted actually. I enjoy a nice early game with a hangover.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:38 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1626
not been to one for about 4 years. pointless game nowadays just an A team run out, crowds have gotten lower and lower, good excuse this year to put it to bed.
personally i don't understand the need for pre season games nowadays, with full time pro's. They do contact and opposed sessions in training, and there really is not such a thing as match fitness for them, as they are fulltime. but i can see them being usefull for fringe players staking a claim.

