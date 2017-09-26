Sacred Cow wrote:

I think with Hampshire it has been a case so far of a jack of all trades, master of none. He'd be a decent squad player to have to cover various positions if we decided that was needed but i don't see any specific position that he would be any better than what we have now. It depends what he wants really, if he's happy in that role then i'd happily have him on board but personally for the sake of his career i'd suggest going somewhere where he can make a position his own, if that means a drop into the championship so be it. He is young enough to come again when established.



We want a prop and are looking overseas but from the million pound game i'd happily take Bousquet or Moa if Catalan drop, both a very good forwards.



We need halfback cover and are looking for one in this country, or a hooker with Wood & Randall's ability to play in the halves. Nothing off quota at Catalans excites me there to be honest, at Leigh then i wouldn't be upset if Ridyard arrived, did a decent job at Huddersfield earlier in the season and can kick goals which may be a problem if Finn is injured. Other than that Liam Hood is a Yorkshire lad that could be a handy third choice hooking option that wouldn't cost the earth.



Not sure we need another centre to be honest, With TJ back he and BJB have the wing positions sewn up which leaves Tupou, Lyne, Arundal & MCB fighting for two spots, all of whom can cover wing as well. Given Jowitt could also cover the wing it would take a pretty big injury crisis for anyone else to get a game and if that happens then we should use the loan system if needed.