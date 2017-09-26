|
The Avenger wrote:
Full Back - Luke Hooley needs adding to the squad
I suppose this begs the question, is he better than Jowitt? I here he is but I've not seen him play tbh.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:08 pm
I've never seen the lad play but heard he tore it up in the U19 games he played. They must think really highly of him with the contract they offered him, 2 and half with option for another year. He's meant to be a good goal kicker as well, always a bonus.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:16 pm
Shifty Cat wrote:
I've never seen the lad play but heard he tore it up in the U19 games he played. They must think really highly of him with the contract they offered him, 2 and half with option for another year. He's meant to be a good goal kicker as well, always a bonus.
He's been at Oldham and Dewsbury this season hasn't he?
I'm a bit confused with this lad because some reports seem to suggest he isn't a contracted player and others do. I suppose we will see when next years squad is anounced, happy days.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:39 pm
vastman wrote:
He's been at Oldham and Dewsbury this season hasn't he?
I'm a bit confused with this lad because some reports seem to suggest he isn't a contracted player and others do. I suppose we will see when next years squad is anounced, happy days.
Up the Trin
Yeah he did but I don't know anyone that watched him play mate.
He's defo signed by the looks of this. Also his twitter account is a give away as well.https://wakefieldtrinity.com/hooley-joins-trinity/
Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:58 am
How many Non-Federation trained players are you allowed now?
From Vasty's list of signed on players I make it that we have 6 at this moment in time - Tupou, Miller, Fifita, Arona, Randell and Horo
I had a feeling it was 7 - which if we are looking overseas for a Prop pretty much rules out half of those halfbacks being discussed (Walsh, Mortimer, Drinkwater)
Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:05 am
Yes, it would rule them out Fordy.
I did hear a rumour a couple of weeks ago that Tyler Randell is happy at the club, but we were looking for another hooker. At the time I rubbished that thought, but if that were the case, could the long term plan be to play Randell in the halves.
He did start his career there, and is pretty quick.
Alternatively, I dont think Ellis haa signed with anyone yet.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:00 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
I think with Hampshire it has been a case so far of a jack of all trades, master of none. He'd be a decent squad player to have to cover various positions if we decided that was needed but i don't see any specific position that he would be any better than what we have now. It depends what he wants really, if he's happy in that role then i'd happily have him on board but personally for the sake of his career i'd suggest going somewhere where he can make a position his own, if that means a drop into the championship so be it. He is young enough to come again when established.
We want a prop and are looking overseas but from the million pound game i'd happily take Bousquet or Moa if Catalan drop, both a very good forwards.
We need halfback cover and are looking for one in this country, or a hooker with Wood & Randall's ability to play in the halves. Nothing off quota at Catalans excites me there to be honest, at Leigh then i wouldn't be upset if Ridyard arrived, did a decent job at Huddersfield earlier in the season and can kick goals which may be a problem if Finn is injured. Other than that Liam Hood is a Yorkshire lad that could be a handy third choice hooking option that wouldn't cost the earth.
Not sure we need another centre to be honest, With TJ back he and BJB have the wing positions sewn up which leaves Tupou, Lyne, Arundal & MCB fighting for two spots, all of whom can cover wing as well. Given Jowitt could also cover the wing it would take a pretty big injury crisis for anyone else to get a game and if that happens then we should use the loan system if needed.
When Moa was at Hull I was a big fan. Us Hull fans all waxed lyrical about him but he remained pretty underrated amongst fans of other clubs. Then he went to the NRL, did great over there, became a NZ regular and I was really pleased for him. But since he has gone to Catalans he seems really ineffective. He's worked hard and undoubtedly been one of their better players but overall I have been really disappointed with his lack of impact. If Catalans go down and you need a prop I think Bosquet is a better option.
|