Shifty Cat wrote: I've never seen the lad play but heard he tore it up in the U19 games he played. They must think really highly of him with the contract they offered him, 2 and half with option for another year. He's meant to be a good goal kicker as well, always a bonus.

He's been at Oldham and Dewsbury this season hasn't he?I'm a bit confused with this lad because some reports seem to suggest he isn't a contracted player and others do. I suppose we will see when next years squad is anounced, happy days.Up the Trin