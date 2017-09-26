WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The difficult third album

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity The difficult third album

Post a reply
Re: The difficult third album
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:59 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26275
Location: Poodle Power!
The Avenger wrote:
Full Back - Luke Hooley needs adding to the squad


I suppose this begs the question, is he better than Jowitt? I here he is but I've not seen him play tbh.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: The difficult third album
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:08 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3980
I've never seen the lad play but heard he tore it up in the U19 games he played. They must think really highly of him with the contract they offered him, 2 and half with option for another year. He's meant to be a good goal kicker as well, always a bonus.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, borocat, coco the fullback, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, got there, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Smew, Tharg The Mighty, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Two Points, vastman, wakeytrin, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 433 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,2072,72076,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM