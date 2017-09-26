The Avenger wrote:
Full Back - Luke Hooley needs adding to the squad
I suppose this begs the question, is he better than Jowitt? I here he is but I've not seen him play tbh.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, borocat, coco the fullback, dboy, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Smew, Tharg The Mighty, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Two Points, vastman, wakeytrin, Willzay and 424 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,199
|2,720
|76,249
|4,491
|SET
|