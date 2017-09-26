OUT OF CONTRACT



Mikey Sio

Judah Mazive

Bradley Moules



LEFT THE CLUB



Mitch Allgood

Sam Williams

Ashley Gibson

Adam Walker

Jon Molloy

Dean Hadley

James Hasson

Squad for next season so far… AS FAR AS I’M AWARENext year will be our third season under CC. The last two years have been brilliant and we have been on an upward curve. Now is the start year three and it's going to start to get more difficult. Teams will be ready for us now, next year will really be one of those that could go either way. It's never to early to start worryingWe will all have different ideas as to what players we nee to recruit. However I think we all agree that we can’t sit on our laurels. I’m sure it’s CC’s and JK’s nightmare that this team swaggers into the first game of the new season believing all the hype. They are a good team but not that good. If we don’t improve as a team and as individuals we could very easily be facing a MPG next year. Thats not pessimism that’s just sport.However thats the job of the coaching staff all we can do is have a bit of fun speculating. This is the squad so far, the ones in italics I’m not sure if they are contracted for next season yet. The ones at the bottom in bold have either left or are OOC.SIGNED FOR 2018Scott GrixTom JohnstoneBill TupouReece LyneBen Jones-BishopJacob MillerLiam FinnAnthony EnglandKyle WoodMatty AshurstDanny KirmondTinirau AronaCraig HubyDavid FifitaMax JowittJordan CrowtherKeegan HirstMason Caton-BrownChris AnnakinJames BatchelorChad RandellJordan CrowtherBaldwinsonWrayAckroydJustin HoroThat’s a squad of 26 and seven players who have left and three OOC.I’d say these are straight replacementsWalker<> BaldwinsonWilliams <> RandellHadley <> HoroMoules <> AckroydMazive (might get a second year)That leaves five players wages free - I know it doesn’t quite work like that but if we have any wiggle room this is where it is.GibsonSioMolloyHassonAllgoodI’d like to see…Another Prop (but we are not desparate)Another CentreAnother Half backThe obvious place to look is the MPG teams Leigh and Catalan - bad team doesn’t automatically mean badd players.Don’t see a prop that we could afford that I fancy from either team tbh.Ditto CentresHalfbacks however - I quite like both Ryan Hampshire (22) and Greg McNally (26) both of whom would do quite well with us. Not that bothered about Drinkwater though he’s not a bad player nor Pelissier as I think Wood and Randell will prove adequate.That said I think Leigh will wallop Catalan so we won’t get a sniff at either.Anyway over to you.