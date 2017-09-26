WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Children's Heart Surgery Fund

Children's Heart Surgery Fund
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:03 pm
petertohen Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:03 am
Posts: 1
Ben, my little boy was born with two holes in his heart, and in January last year he had open heart surgery to correct this. It was a tough time but thanks to the fantastic care he received at the Leeds Children's Heart Unit, he sailed through the surgery and initial post operative period, and has now made a full recovery.

I was really inspired by the hard working staff and the exceptional bravery shown by some of the kids and their parents that I met on the unit. So I decided I wanted to try and raise money for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund, the charity which supports the unit.

Last year I ran the Leeds 10k..... And I raised about £1300, of which about £500 came from many kind RFL fans from this site. This year I am going to run it again, hopefully beating my race time and the amount I raise.

So again, that's where you come in..... Please could you sponsor me and help me reach my target and help support the great work of the Leeds Children's Heart Unit. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Andy-Marsden3

