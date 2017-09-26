WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TRUST QUIZ NIGHT

TRUST QUIZ NIGHT
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:36 am
burybabe




It's our monthly Quiz Night tomorrow 27th September at the Ivy House. 8pm start £3 including supper. Why not come along and have some fun whilst raising money to support the Reserves. :lol:
Re: TRUST QUIZ NIGHT
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:54 pm
Living The Dream




Whilst the season is over on the field there is still plenty work to do off it to try raise money for the club and help RM build his squad. I am sure you agree that the Supporters Trust do a fantastic job and your help and support in attending any of the events they put on would be greatly appreciated.
Yours in rugby.
LTD.

