Re: MPG - The 17
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:38 am
ColD





Harry Stottle wrote:
Personal preferance but I would not put Hampshire on a blow football team, Given the choice of him or McNally, Greg every time.
Hookers, it is no time for sentiment it has to be Hood and Pellisier, Mickey and I know it was virtually the wole match he played against Widnes but he was completely knackered and dare I say it showing his age, the other two have so much more energy to spend and that will be required in bucketfuls.
Langi, is the injury seroius enough not to react to painkillers, for the 80mins, there is a long recovery period after this game.
Subs bench, definatley run with 4 forwards, in recent games that seems to be Cats only attacking option. Stop their forwards and we stop them.
Tactic, target Walsh with ball in hand, run at both Inu and Duport neither can tackle or dont seem to want to, and pepper Tierney with bombs.


Well I'd like the see the other 2 hookers play a full game and see what there energy is like, Higham has plenty if interchanges go ok just like the others. He also adds experience and leadership which is vital in a game like this - old head could be crucial.

Agree with McNally, not done a lot wrong recently and earns the FB shirt

Also agree about the 4 forwards, which means no risk for Langi unless Paterson is fit who can slip into the centres
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:45 am
Harry Stottle



ColD wrote:
Well I'd like the see the other 2 hookers play a full game and see what there energy is like, Higham has plenty if interchanges go ok just like the others. He also adds experience and leadership which is vital in a game like this - old head could be crucial.

Agree with McNally, not done a lot wrong recently and earns the FB shirt

Also agree about the 4 forwards, which means no risk for Langi unless Paterson is fit who can slip into the centres

Are you saying you would play Langi?
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:36 am
Harold Rigby Jnr






Kieran Cunningham rates Ryan Hampshire. Yes he is a talent but has not realised that yet at 3 clubs. Dropping McNally for him at this stage is not only very harsh but is also a huge huge call, IMHO.

As for Higham , he has had a nasty bout of illness that has laid him low for a fortnight. He is recovered but it is another huge call. I believe he will play though.

I do not think Langi will be risked if I am honest, they are assessing him day by day but I reckon Saturday will be a week or so to soon for him put his boots back on again.

All in my opinion of course. Another couple of days to go yet though.
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:45 am
LeythIg





Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Kieran Cunningham rates Ryan Hampshire. Yes he is a talent but has not realised that yet at 3 clubs. Dropping McNally for him at this stage is not only very harsh but is also a huge huge call, IMHO.

As for Higham , he has had a nasty bout of illness that has laid him low for a fortnight. He is recovered but it is another huge call. I believe he will play though.

I do not think Langi will be risked if I am honest, they are assessing him day by day but I reckon Saturday will be a week or so to soon for him put his boots back on again.

All in my opinion of course. Another couple of days to go yet though.


Who picks the team, Cunningham or Jukes?
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:55 am
little wayne69




LeythIg wrote:
Who picks the team, Cunningham or Jukes?

If you lose on Saturday probably Cunningham after then.
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:34 am
OFFTHECUFF




atomic wrote:
So do I.. :thumb: Possibly time to go "off the cuff" again.


Well I am rooting for Leigh as I love the Derby games. If Leigh lose I be going to Off The Cliff.
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:53 am
Harold Rigby Jnr






Oh I have walked in to that one - No it's definitely Neil Jukes decision.

I watched young Ryan when he was a youngster and he was outstanding, one of the best prospects around. He was head and shoulders better than both George Willams and Matty Smith at junior level,believe me.

I say you only get the best out of Ryan Hampshire by placing an arm round his shoulder and that's Keiran Cunningham's role at Leigh as Head of Rugby. He has got him to knuckle down and focus , allowing the coaches to concentrate on coaching.
