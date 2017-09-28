ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5624

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club



Harry Stottle wrote: Personal preferance but I would not put Hampshire on a blow football team, Given the choice of him or McNally, Greg every time.

Hookers, it is no time for sentiment it has to be Hood and Pellisier, Mickey and I know it was virtually the wole match he played against Widnes but he was completely knackered and dare I say it showing his age, the other two have so much more energy to spend and that will be required in bucketfuls.

Langi, is the injury seroius enough not to react to painkillers, for the 80mins, there is a long recovery period after this game.

Subs bench, definatley run with 4 forwards, in recent games that seems to be Cats only attacking option. Stop their forwards and we stop them.

Tactic, target Walsh with ball in hand, run at both Inu and Duport neither can tackle or dont seem to want to, and pepper Tierney with bombs.



Well I'd like the see the other 2 hookers play a full game and see what there energy is like, Higham has plenty if interchanges go ok just like the others. He also adds experience and leadership which is vital in a game like this - old head could be crucial.



Agree with McNally, not done a lot wrong recently and earns the FB shirt



Also agree about the 4 forwards, which means no risk for Langi unless Paterson is fit who can slip into the centres Well I'd like the see the other 2 hookers play a full game and see what there energy is like, Higham has plenty if interchanges go ok just like the others. He also adds experience and leadership which is vital in a game like this - old head could be crucial.Agree with McNally, not done a lot wrong recently and earns the FB shirtAlso agree about the 4 forwards, which means no risk for Langi unless Paterson is fit who can slip into the centres Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Harry Stottle Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am

Posts: 71

ColD wrote: Well I'd like the see the other 2 hookers play a full game and see what there energy is like, Higham has plenty if interchanges go ok just like the others. He also adds experience and leadership which is vital in a game like this - old head could be crucial.



Agree with McNally, not done a lot wrong recently and earns the FB shirt



Also agree about the 4 forwards, which means no risk for Langi unless Paterson is fit who can slip into the centres

Are you saying you would play Langi? Are you saying you would play Langi? Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1769

Location: In't Tap Room

Kieran Cunningham rates Ryan Hampshire. Yes he is a talent but has not realised that yet at 3 clubs. Dropping McNally for him at this stage is not only very harsh but is also a huge huge call, IMHO.



As for Higham , he has had a nasty bout of illness that has laid him low for a fortnight. He is recovered but it is another huge call. I believe he will play though.



I do not think Langi will be risked if I am honest, they are assessing him day by day but I reckon Saturday will be a week or so to soon for him put his boots back on again.



All in my opinion of course. Another couple of days to go yet though. LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1871

Location: Landan

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Kieran Cunningham rates Ryan Hampshire. Yes he is a talent but has not realised that yet at 3 clubs. Dropping McNally for him at this stage is not only very harsh but is also a huge huge call, IMHO.



As for Higham , he has had a nasty bout of illness that has laid him low for a fortnight. He is recovered but it is another huge call. I believe he will play though.



I do not think Langi will be risked if I am honest, they are assessing him day by day but I reckon Saturday will be a week or so to soon for him put his boots back on again.



All in my opinion of course. Another couple of days to go yet though.



Who picks the team, Cunningham or Jukes? Who picks the team, Cunningham or Jukes? little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm

Posts: 106

LeythIg wrote: Who picks the team, Cunningham or Jukes?

If you lose on Saturday probably Cunningham after then. If you lose on Saturday probably Cunningham after then. OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm

Posts: 3912

atomic wrote: Possibly time to go "off the cuff" again. So do I..Possibly time to go "off the cuff" again.



Well I am rooting for Leigh as I love the Derby games. If Leigh lose I be going to Off The Cliff. Well I am rooting for Leigh as I love the Derby games. If Leigh lose I be going to Off The Cliff. Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1769

Location: In't Tap Room

Oh I have walked in to that one - No it's definitely Neil Jukes decision.



I watched young Ryan when he was a youngster and he was outstanding, one of the best prospects around. He was head and shoulders better than both George Willams and Matty Smith at junior level,believe me.



I say you only get the best out of Ryan Hampshire by placing an arm round his shoulder and that's Keiran Cunningham's role at Leigh as Head of Rugby. He has got him to knuckle down and focus , allowing the coaches to concentrate on coaching. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, Harold Rigby Jnr, HOOF HEARTED, jetblack74, LeythIg, Lilfatman, Snowy and 283 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 27 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,639,002 2,369 76,252 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























