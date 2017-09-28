Harry Stottle wrote:
Personal preferance but I would not put Hampshire on a blow football team, Given the choice of him or McNally, Greg every time.
Hookers, it is no time for sentiment it has to be Hood and Pellisier, Mickey and I know it was virtually the wole match he played against Widnes but he was completely knackered and dare I say it showing his age, the other two have so much more energy to spend and that will be required in bucketfuls.
Langi, is the injury seroius enough not to react to painkillers, for the 80mins, there is a long recovery period after this game.
Subs bench, definatley run with 4 forwards, in recent games that seems to be Cats only attacking option. Stop their forwards and we stop them.
Tactic, target Walsh with ball in hand, run at both Inu and Duport neither can tackle or dont seem to want to, and pepper Tierney with bombs.
Well I'd like the see the other 2 hookers play a full game and see what there energy is like, Higham has plenty if interchanges go ok just like the others. He also adds experience and leadership which is vital in a game like this - old head could be crucial.
Agree with McNally, not done a lot wrong recently and earns the FB shirt
Also agree about the 4 forwards, which means no risk for Langi unless Paterson is fit who can slip into the centres