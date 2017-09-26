Post a reply



LeythIg wrote: Maybe Hampshire will have stronger goal line defence than McNally (still can't get over how he turned Lunt over for the try that got us into this mess), but McNally offers a lot more joining the attacking line, and less likely to drop a high ball.



I'd be inclined to select McNally. What about hooker? Seemed unthinkable that Higham might miss out if available , but we've lost by two at Warrington and won two games since he was out? Would he be the calm experienced head that is so influential, or would he try too hard, which I think he's been guilty of at times this year?



I tend to go with Éloi,he still has a point to prove against them. Then again Mortimer was switched to hooker. I can still, for some reason see Higham being the "He's one of our own" chants.

Centurino wrote: First crack at a team, my mum will be so proud. Let's go for a real offensive strategy and assume Brown is still injured.



McNally

Dawson

Crooks

Fleming (Langi if fit)

Clare



Reynolds

Drinkwater



Maria

Hood

Tickle

Paterson

Stewart

Hansen



Higham

Vea

Hopkins

Hampshire (or Burr) I have a feeling Greg won't last the match in one piece





*2018 I'd like to see Ridyard back at 6 and give Reynolds a crack at 13. We've struggled to get over the line a bit this year.



I like the look of that team, I do think Hampshire will be at 1 for this, I also think Vea will start for Paterson.



Either way it's good enough to get the job done !



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: I like the look of that team, I do think Hampshire will be at 1 for this, I also think Vea will start for Paterson.



Either way it's good enough to get the job done !



*I will also be taking a good look at the Catalans stand off with a view for next year.



LeythIg wrote: Which overseas players would make way?



Not sure, maybe one of them has signaled his wish to return home to family a la Dayne Weston ?



I am concerned that NJ may risk Langi when not 100% fit - he limped into the ground yesterday. I would also include Burr in the 17 as opposed to McNally or Hampshire - Buur's stats at London were outstanding he is playing really well at the minute.



Markski55 wrote: I am concerned that NJ may risk Langi when not 100% fit - he limped into the ground yesterday. I would also include Burr in the 17 as opposed to McNally or Hampshire - Buur's stats at London were outstanding he is playing really well at the minute.



Arguably the most improved, consistent player in the squad. He'd be in for me all the time.

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: I like the look of that team, I do think Hampshire will be at 1 for this, I also think Vea will start for Paterson.



Either way it's good enough to get the job done !



*I will also be taking a good look at the Catalans stand off with a view for next year.



I'd like Hampshire to get a game and also be given a good run next year -- if still with us. Earlier in the year I thought he played a bit too individually and a bit frentic for Leigh's style of play from 2016. However his read of the try against Wigan showed his class, and he has great energy. I think with the right guidance and a bit of time, he can give the Leigh fans some really good moments -- if he's happy to play fullback or wing.



I am looking forward to the game and I think you will beat Catalans atomic

So do I.. Possibly time to go "off the cuff" again.



