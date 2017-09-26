WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MPG - The 17

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions MPG - The 17

Post a reply
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:15 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4046
LeythIg wrote:
Maybe Hampshire will have stronger goal line defence than McNally (still can't get over how he turned Lunt over for the try that got us into this mess), but McNally offers a lot more joining the attacking line, and less likely to drop a high ball.

I'd be inclined to select McNally. What about hooker? Seemed unthinkable that Higham might miss out if available, but we've lost by two at Warrington and won two games since he was out? Would he be the calm experienced head that is so influential, or would he try too hard, which I think he's been guilty of at times this year?


I tend to go with Éloi,he still has a point to prove against them. Then again Mortimer was switched to hooker. I can still, for some reason see Higham being the "He's one of our own" chants.
Image
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:03 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1763
Location: In't Tap Room
Centurino wrote:
First crack at a team, my mum will be so proud. Let's go for a real offensive strategy and assume Brown is still injured.

McNally
Dawson
Crooks
Fleming (Langi if fit)
Clare

Reynolds
Drinkwater

Maria
Hood
Tickle
Paterson
Stewart
Hansen

Higham
Vea
Hopkins
Hampshire (or Burr) I have a feeling Greg won't last the match in one piece


*2018 I'd like to see Ridyard back at 6 and give Reynolds a crack at 13. We've struggled to get over the line a bit this year.


I like the look of that team, I do think Hampshire will be at 1 for this, I also think Vea will start for Paterson.

Either way it's good enough to get the job done !

*I will also be taking a good look at the Catalans stand off with a view for next year.
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:19 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1868
Location: Landan
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I like the look of that team, I do think Hampshire will be at 1 for this, I also think Vea will start for Paterson.

Either way it's good enough to get the job done !

*I will also be taking a good look at the Catalans stand off with a view for next year.


Which overseas players would make way?
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:50 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1763
Location: In't Tap Room
LeythIg wrote:
Which overseas players would make way?


Not sure, maybe one of them has signaled his wish to return home to family a la Dayne Weston ?
Re: MPG - The 17
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:58 pm
Markski55 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 134
I am concerned that NJ may risk Langi when not 100% fit - he limped into the ground yesterday. I would also include Burr in the 17 as opposed to McNally or Hampshire - Buur's stats at London were outstanding he is playing really well at the minute.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CHEADLE LEYTHER, Google [Bot], ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, Markski55, tiptop, whoateallthetries? and 174 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,5512,14176,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM