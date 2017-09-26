LeythIg wrote:

Maybe Hampshire will have stronger goal line defence than McNally (still can't get over how he turned Lunt over for the try that got us into this mess), but McNally offers a lot more joining the attacking line, and less likely to drop a high ball.



I'd be inclined to select McNally. What about hooker? Seemed unthinkable that Higham might miss out if available , but we've lost by two at Warrington and won two games since he was out? Would he be the calm experienced head that is so influential, or would he try too hard, which I think he's been guilty of at times this year?