Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:33 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Anyone going to have a go at our team ? :D
Re: MPG - The 17
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:48 am
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Anyone going to have a go at our team ? :D


Not me!

If McNally, Langi, Paterson and Higham are available, it would seem strange to leave them out, but also strange to make so many changes to a side that put 40 on away to London.
Re: MPG - The 17
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:52 am
shropshire-leyther

Me neither! Thaler will be reffing though.
Re: MPG - The 17
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:39 am
ste747
Are we able to put the side out that beat them at their place last time we played them ??
Re: MPG - The 17
Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:15 pm
ste747 wrote:
Are we able to put the side out that beat them at their place last time we played them ??


No Mortimer, and I doubt Higson will play
Re: MPG - The 17
Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:27 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
It's tough isn't it to pick a team considering what is at stake. Midweek, last week I made the call that young Hampshire would start the match against London. How do people think he played ? By all accounts he did well so even though the team may yet to be decided.I will stick my neck out and get the ball rolling. I say young Ryan will be at 1 and our full back on Saturday.

