Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1759

Location: In't Tap Room



Anyone going to have a go at our team ? LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1865

Location: Landan

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: Anyone going to have a go at our team ?



Not me!



If McNally, Langi, Paterson and Higham are available, it would seem strange to leave them out, but also strange to make so many changes to a side that put 40 on away to London. Not me!If McNally, Langi, Paterson and Higham are available, it would seem strange to leave them out, but also strange to make so many changes to a side that put 40 on away to London. shropshire-leyther Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Apr 17, 2010 3:39 pm

Posts: 82

Me neither! Thaler will be reffing though. ste747

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon May 26, 2003 9:08 am

Posts: 4934

Location: Leyther in Skem



Website Mon May 26, 2003 9:08 am4934Leyther in Skem Are we able to put the side out that beat them at their place last time we played them ?? LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm

Posts: 1865

Location: Landan

ste747 wrote: Are we able to put the side out that beat them at their place last time we played them ??



No Mortimer, and I doubt Higson will play No Mortimer, and I doubt Higson will play Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1759

Location: In't Tap Room

It's tough isn't it to pick a team considering what is at stake. Midweek, last week I made the call that young Hampshire would start the match against London. How do people think he played ? By all accounts he did well so even though the team may yet to be decided.I will stick my neck out and get the ball rolling. I say young Ryan will be at 1 and our full back on Saturday. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: agent, atomic, Harold Rigby Jnr, jon_t, Leyther14, LeythIg, robsnan, Willy and 260 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,637,994 2,645 76,246 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 28th Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























