Ferocious Aardvark

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm

Posts: 27964

Location: MACS0647-JD



YIM Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm27964MACS0647-JD

I agree with Bullseye, Ethan is quite a tall lad, and over time with the right regime he could fill out into as a big a monster as you like, certainly Ryan Hall -type anyway.



He has the other necessary attributes and could be quite a player.



I'm also not in the camp of identikit teams. We had Big Les and he was phenomenal, monsters like Fonua remind me of bigger monsters like Grothe and Meninga, but it doesn't mean you have to be that to be good.



I also remember players who would have scored bagfuls of tries whenever they played, through sheer pace and elusiveness, such as David Redfearn, Berwyn Jones and others, who would be just as good today as they ever were, as long as the structure of a team worked overall i.e. you worked to their strengths but covered areas of weakness.



For example, Martin Offiah was not the greatest defender that ever lived, but nor was there a single team that wouldn't have played him as a first choice winger. But that's just a for instance, Ryan doesn't have that sort of blinding pace, but is quick, and more to the point is a natural finisher. So potentially much more Ryan Hall, perhaps. Who's not turned out that bad.



He doesn't need 2 more years out of SL though and he certainly doesn't need a season in the third division of part timers and empty playing fields. Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27345

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

If we're talking about wingers then Offiah for me a is a breed apart from all the others of the past 50 years. His pace and his ability to read the game and put himself into a position to score made him peerless. The highest try scoring Englishman in 122 years of RL. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Ferocious Aardvark

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm

Posts: 27964

Location: MACS0647-JD



YIM Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm27964MACS0647-JD Rubbish tackler though Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5658

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

Confirmed by Beaumont as now staying with yourselves - good luck to you and the player, he sounds a decent prospect, although you wonder why he wants to play champ 1 and why no other club appears to be coming in for him Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners scorchingdick

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:13 pm

Posts: 3

ColD wrote: Confirmed by Beaumont as now staying with yourselves - good luck to you and the player, he sounds a decent prospect, although you wonder why he wants to play champ 1 and why no other club appears to be coming in for him



wowzers... if thats true.....



where did he confirm this? wowzers... if thats true.....where did he confirm this? Ewwenorfolk

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm

Posts: 11981

Great work in convincing Ryan to stay on.



That will help shift a few more season tickets! RickyF1

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 1160

Location: Waiting

Was on Twitter. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27345

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Saw the message but not getting too excited until it's officially confirmed.



Here's hoping. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. woolly07 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm

Posts: 830

Confirmed a few minutes ago. Well, that is a massive bonus that he is staying. We are doing very well keeping our youngsters and it shows what the owners are trying to do. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27345

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Great news. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Ewwenorfolk, Highlander, paulwalker71, psychostring, Stul, tackler thommo, woolly07 and 239 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,079 3,262 76,282 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























