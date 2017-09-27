I agree with Bullseye, Ethan is quite a tall lad, and over time with the right regime he could fill out into as a big a monster as you like, certainly Ryan Hall -type anyway.



He has the other necessary attributes and could be quite a player.



I'm also not in the camp of identikit teams. We had Big Les and he was phenomenal, monsters like Fonua remind me of bigger monsters like Grothe and Meninga, but it doesn't mean you have to be that to be good.



I also remember players who would have scored bagfuls of tries whenever they played, through sheer pace and elusiveness, such as David Redfearn, Berwyn Jones and others, who would be just as good today as they ever were, as long as the structure of a team worked overall i.e. you worked to their strengths but covered areas of weakness.



For example, Martin Offiah was not the greatest defender that ever lived, but nor was there a single team that wouldn't have played him as a first choice winger. But that's just a for instance, Ryan doesn't have that sort of blinding pace, but is quick, and more to the point is a natural finisher. So potentially much more Ryan Hall, perhaps. Who's not turned out that bad.



He doesn't need 2 more years out of SL though and he certainly doesn't need a season in the third division of part timers and empty playing fields.