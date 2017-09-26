Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 Stockwell & Smales Stevo's Armpit

I think Ethan Ryan is holding fire on his move to Leigh until after the weekends MPG. If Leigh stay up the move will be announced but is they are relegated he may decide to stay with us for a little longer rather than have another season in the Championship. Then again maybe he has had offers from other Superleague teams. Bulliac

Personally I feel Ethan is ready for the move up. If he does end up staying, or going to another Champ club, I don't think he'll be making the best career move tbh. Half of me hopes he does stay, of course.. Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

Think Leigh's situation is the reason his rumoured move there has yet to be confirmed. If they stay in SL he'll be there. If not then who knows? If we're in C1 he'll be going somewhere else.



Think he needs to be at a SL club really to make the most of his potential - much as I'd love him to stay. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Bull Mania

Brilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.



As with Chisholm signing, Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them. Love to see Ethan in SL. Imagine him in the Cas sideBrilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.As with Chisholm signing, Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them. paulwalker71

Bull Mania wrote: Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them.



Well, the fact that only Leigh have been rumoured to be in kinda suggests they aren't...



It'll be interesting to see what happens if Leigh take the drop. Addy and Clark stuck with Hull KR when they got relegated, would Ethan Ryan do the same? Well, the fact that only Leigh have been rumoured to be in kinda suggests they aren't...It'll be interesting to see what happens if Leigh take the drop. Addy and Clark stuck with Hull KR when they got relegated, would Ethan Ryan do the same? Bulliac

Good question.



I think KR were very fortunate in having someone with a 'bob or two' at the helm who'd agreed to stay. So the obvious question is what is Beaumonts's intention if they go down? If he's said he's committed to the club then there's little to lose by staying put as they'll be in a fairly strong position come next season (assuming the current circus is still on the agenda). Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

Bulliac wrote: Good question.



I think KR were very fortunate in having someone with a 'bob or two' at the helm who'd agreed to stay. So the obvious question is what is Beaumonts's intention if they go down? If he's said he's committed to the club then there's little to lose by staying put as they'll be in a fairly strong position come next season (assuming the current circus is still on the agenda).



He's stated in a press conference this afternoon that should they go down, they'll stay full time. Something about the destination being the same and he's not going to abandon ship just because of a setback.





Edit, exact quote: "We will remain full time next year if we lose on Saturday. The destination and journey remain the same. There’s lots of solidarity." He's stated in a press conference this afternoon that should they go down, they'll stay full time. Something about the destination being the same and he's not going to abandon ship just because of a setback.Edit, exact quote: "We will remain full time next year if we lose on Saturday. The destination and journey remain the same. There’s lots of solidarity." Nothus

Bull Mania wrote:



Brilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.



As with Chisholm signing, Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them. Love to see Ethan in SL. Imagine him in the Cas sideBrilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.As with Chisholm signing, Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them.



I mean, I really don't know how you can make such a claim when Ryan hasn't even tested himself in the highest division yet. He's good defensively in the championship but SL is completely different. In any case somebody like Makinson is still better.

Ethan's issue, and I think this might be why top clubs aren't chasing him, is that he's not very big for a winger. He's tall and thin whereas the trend these days is to have someone in the mould of Fonua. A huge bloke who can power over from close range and also take some work off of the props when coming away from your own line.

Ethan can't do that, he'd get annihilated if he tried that in SL.



Great footwork and great finisher, but not enough upper body strength (yet). I mean, I really don't know how you can make such a claim when Ryan hasn't even tested himself in the highest division yet. He's good defensively in the championship but SL is completely different. In any case somebody like Makinson is still better.Ethan's issue, and I think this might be why top clubs aren't chasing him, is that he's not very big for a winger. He's tall and thin whereas the trend these days is to have someone in the mould of Fonua. A huge bloke who can power over from close range and also take some work off of the props when coming away from your own line.Ethan can't do that, he'd get annihilated if he tried that in SL.Great footwork and great finisher, but not enough upper body strength (yet). Bullseye

I think if he was at a club that actually had a strength and conditioning coach he'd fill out. He's got the frame to be able to carry more muscle. Ryan Hall wasn't dissimilar in build when he came through. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. rugbyreddog

Surely a move to either Leigh or a SL team would be his choice. From his point of view he would gain nothing by staying with us and dropping down a division when he could switch to Leigh. Even if they are relegated they will be pushing for top spot.

