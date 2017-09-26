WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ethan and the MPG

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Ethan and the MPG

Post a reply
Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:18 am
Stockwell & Smales Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Feb 06, 2016 3:02 pm
Posts: 91
I think Ethan Ryan is holding fire on his move to Leigh until after the weekends MPG. If Leigh stay up the move will be announced but is they are relegated he may decide to stay with us for a little longer rather than have another season in the Championship. Then again maybe he has had offers from other Superleague teams.
Re: Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:32 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9658
Location: Bradbados
Personally I feel Ethan is ready for the move up. If he does end up staying, or going to another Champ club, I don't think he'll be making the best career move tbh. Half of me hopes he does stay, of course..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:34 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27284
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think Leigh's situation is the reason his rumoured move there has yet to be confirmed. If they stay in SL he'll be there. If not then who knows? If we're in C1 he'll be going somewhere else.

Think he needs to be at a SL club really to make the most of his potential - much as I'd love him to stay.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:59 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4787
Love to see Ethan in SL. Imagine him in the Cas side :shock:

Brilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.

As with Chisholm signing, Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them.
Re: Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:57 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3391
Location: Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them.


Well, the fact that only Leigh have been rumoured to be in kinda suggests they aren't...

It'll be interesting to see what happens if Leigh take the drop. Addy and Clark stuck with Hull KR when they got relegated, would Ethan Ryan do the same?
Re: Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:05 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9658
Location: Bradbados
Good question.

I think KR were very fortunate in having someone with a 'bob or two' at the helm who'd agreed to stay. So the obvious question is what is Beaumonts's intention if they go down? If he's said he's committed to the club then there's little to lose by staying put as they'll be in a fairly strong position come next season (assuming the current circus is still on the agenda).
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:45 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2797
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
Good question.

I think KR were very fortunate in having someone with a 'bob or two' at the helm who'd agreed to stay. So the obvious question is what is Beaumonts's intention if they go down? If he's said he's committed to the club then there's little to lose by staying put as they'll be in a fairly strong position come next season (assuming the current circus is still on the agenda).


He's stated in a press conference this afternoon that should they go down, they'll stay full time. Something about the destination being the same and he's not going to abandon ship just because of a setback.


Edit, exact quote: "We will remain full time next year if we lose on Saturday. The destination and journey remain the same. There’s lots of solidarity."
Re: Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:33 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4445
Location: Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Love to see Ethan in SL. Imagine him in the Cas side :shock:

Brilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.

As with Chisholm signing, Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them.


I mean, I really don't know how you can make such a claim when Ryan hasn't even tested himself in the highest division yet. He's good defensively in the championship but SL is completely different. In any case somebody like Makinson is still better.
Ethan's issue, and I think this might be why top clubs aren't chasing him, is that he's not very big for a winger. He's tall and thin whereas the trend these days is to have someone in the mould of Fonua. A huge bloke who can power over from close range and also take some work off of the props when coming away from your own line.
Ethan can't do that, he'd get annihilated if he tried that in SL.

Great footwork and great finisher, but not enough upper body strength (yet).
Re: Ethan and the MPG
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:30 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27284
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I think if he was at a club that actually had a strength and conditioning coach he'd fill out. He's got the frame to be able to carry more muscle. Ryan Hall wasn't dissimilar in build when he came through.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, childofthenorthern, dddooommm, Fr13daY, paulwalker71, RickyF1, ruraljuror and 222 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,1302,38976,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM