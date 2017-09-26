Bull Mania wrote:



Brilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.



I mean, I really don't know how you can make such a claim when Ryan hasn't even tested himself in the highest division yet. He's good defensively in the championship but SL is completely different. In any case somebody like Makinson is still better.Ethan's issue, and I think this might be why top clubs aren't chasing him, is that he's not very big for a winger. He's tall and thin whereas the trend these days is to have someone in the mould of Fonua. A huge bloke who can power over from close range and also take some work off of the props when coming away from your own line.Ethan can't do that, he'd get annihilated if he tried that in SL.Great footwork and great finisher, but not enough upper body strength (yet).