I think Ethan Ryan is holding fire on his move to Leigh until after the weekends MPG. If Leigh stay up the move will be announced but is they are relegated he may decide to stay with us for a little longer rather than have another season in the Championship. Then again maybe he has had offers from other Superleague teams.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:32 am
Personally I feel Ethan is ready for the move up. If he does end up staying, or going to another Champ club, I don't think he'll be making the best career move tbh. Half of me hopes he does stay, of course..
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:34 am
Think Leigh's situation is the reason his rumoured move there has yet to be confirmed. If they stay in SL he'll be there. If not then who knows? If we're in C1 he'll be going somewhere else.
Think he needs to be at a SL club really to make the most of his potential - much as I'd love him to stay.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:59 am
Love to see Ethan in SL. Imagine him in the Cas side
Brilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.
As with Chisholm signing, Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:57 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them.
Well, the fact that only Leigh have been rumoured to be in kinda suggests they aren't...
It'll be interesting to see what happens if Leigh take the drop. Addy and Clark stuck with Hull KR when they got relegated, would Ethan Ryan do the same?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:05 pm
Good question.
I think KR were very fortunate in having someone with a 'bob or two' at the helm who'd agreed to stay. So the obvious question is what is Beaumonts's intention if they go down? If he's said he's committed to the club then there's little to lose by staying put as they'll be in a fairly strong position come next season (assuming the current circus is still on the agenda).
Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:45 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Good question.
I think KR were very fortunate in having someone with a 'bob or two' at the helm who'd agreed to stay. So the obvious question is what is Beaumonts's intention if they go down? If he's said he's committed to the club then there's little to lose by staying put as they'll be in a fairly strong position come next season (assuming the current circus is still on the agenda).
He's stated in a press conference this afternoon that should they go down, they'll stay full time. Something about the destination being the same and he's not going to abandon ship just because of a setback.
Edit, exact quote: "We will remain full time next year if we lose on Saturday. The destination and journey remain the same. There’s lots of solidarity."
Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:33 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Love to see Ethan in SL. Imagine him in the Cas side
Brilliant finisher, very quick, but probably the best defensive winger in the English game IMO.
As with Chisholm signing, Ethan could stay with us if no SL sides come in for him, but i would be queuing up for his signature if i were them.
I mean, I really don't know how you can make such a claim when Ryan hasn't even tested himself in the highest division yet. He's good defensively in the championship but SL is completely different. In any case somebody like Makinson is still better.
Ethan's issue, and I think this might be why top clubs aren't chasing him, is that he's not very big for a winger. He's tall and thin whereas the trend these days is to have someone in the mould of Fonua. A huge bloke who can power over from close range and also take some work off of the props when coming away from your own line.
Ethan can't do that, he'd get annihilated if he tried that in SL.
Great footwork and great finisher, but not enough upper body strength (yet).
