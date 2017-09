Bulliac wrote: Good question.



I think KR were very fortunate in having someone with a 'bob or two' at the helm who'd agreed to stay. So the obvious question is what is Beaumonts's intention if they go down? If he's said he's committed to the club then there's little to lose by staying put as they'll be in a fairly strong position come next season (assuming the current circus is still on the agenda).

He's stated in a press conference this afternoon that should they go down, they'll stay full time. Something about the destination being the same and he's not going to abandon ship just because of a setback.Edit, exact quote: "We will remain full time next year if we lose on Saturday. The destination and journey remain the same. There’s lots of solidarity."