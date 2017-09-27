WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ban on tackling

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Ban on tackling

Post a reply
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:32 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3126
Location: Shipley, Bradford
bren2k wrote:
That's a lovely stereotypical rough and tumble attitude - but so long as this kind of academic evidence piles up, the possibility of clubs and/or the governing body of either code being sued out of existence by injured players (or parents of injured kids) becomes more likely. Didn't the NFL settle a class action lawsuit from former players a few years ago, to the tune of about $700 million?

It's not very sensible to dismiss these things based on a perception that it's health and safety gorn maaad.


May well be a rough and tumble attitude. And yes there is academic evidence to suggest contact sport can be harmful, it annoys me that these academics come out and say it needs banning. Probably a lot of them undertaking the study have never played contact sport. On the other hand to 'academic evidence' I fell out of a moving taxi going at roughly 30-35mph in Leeds last year. If it hadn't been for all my rugby training and learning to land/roll during contact and constantly conditioning my body for contact then it is safe to say I may well not be here now. So contact within Rugby probably saved my life.

Boxing is probably the worst sport in terms of injuries. And yet there is no outcry to ban boxing or wear helmets? And yes the NFL were rightly sued, they sent players back on the field knowing they had suffered concussions. This was pre-head testing. Now we have a system where a doctor has the final say, not a coach or a player but a professional who determines whether or not it is safe to re-enter the field or miss the rest of the game. Also in America they have to pay for their own healthcare, here it's a lot different. There is no upfront cost or paying thousands for a procedure.

We unfortunately now live in a suing culture. Where everyone is looking to sue someone for every little thing. For me if you want to play contact sport it should be written in the contract that you play knowing the risks, and you are only eligible to sue if there is negligence from the team (like the NFL case) or a player breaks the law and performs a banned tackle which results in serious injury. If people are afraid of getting hurt. Don't play.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:31 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3993
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
tigertot wrote:
Surely that is related to the numbers actually playing the games though than propensity?

Probably, but I wouldn't know what the participation levels are, from that table the reported injury ratio is 4.5:1, even if the ratio of participation oustripped the injury ratio there are a heck of a lot of serious injuries in soccer at all levels and no-one is even remotely talking about banning tackling in soccer, it would be ludicrous, just as it would be for rugby at school level.

It's like stating that child cyclists must wear helmets yet 'only' 6 children were killed (non preventable by a helmet in any case and most likely the fault of a motorist) yet ignoring that 12 children were killed by head injury alone in motor vehicles in England and wales plus many more deaths, that despite airbags etc. why not ban children being driven in cars etc as opposed to forcing the vulnerable to adorn something known not to protect at anything above failing whilst tripping speeds
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:58 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7868
Him wrote:
Agreed.

I would say union are more at risk of this than League simply due to the nature of the game. The tackle is a lot more controlled in league than in Union and there’s a greater risk of “secondary” contact to the head during a ruck than a play the ball.

However personally I still think the call for tackling to be banned is unnecessary. I would urge both Union and League to look at ways of reducing that contact and the unnecessary aggression that is too often evident at amateur games. Maybe a tweak of the rules is needed but the biggest and best step would be to ban violent amateur players and the coaches and clubs that allow/encourage them to be so.


Union introduce the skills at junior level in a much better way than league do IMO, initially its tag rugby- to me that encourages passing and catching skills rather than the league coaches methodof "give it the big lad so they can just run over the rest" - they build up certain skills each year- but of course that's at junior clubs where the coaches are specialised. The issue I feel is that kids suddenly get introduced to rugby at high school aged 11-having never watched or played the game- and the PE teachers aren't able to coach techniques correctly.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:59 am
Saxon User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 32
In the last 18 months or so, Touch Football Australia has officially aligned with the NRL. Anecdotal evidence suggests that this is being at least somewhat effective in keeping smaller/later developing kids in the game
Mechanical Engineers make weapons
Civil Engineers build targets
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:32 pm
Anthony Jones Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 10:34 am
Posts: 306
Ahh, I see the Prof is back on her favourite soapbox again.
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:06 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13888
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
jools wrote:
Union introduce the skills at junior level in a much better way than league do IMO, initially its tag rugby- to me that encourages passing and catching skills rather than the league coaches methodof "give it the big lad so they can just run over the rest" - they build up certain skills each year- but of course that's at junior clubs where the coaches are specialised. The issue I feel is that kids suddenly get introduced to rugby at high school aged 11-having never watched or played the game- and the PE teachers aren't able to coach techniques correctly.

I agree, League’s coaching in the amateur game is (in general) shocking.

I wouldn’t want contact banned, just significantly better coaching and clubs run in a much better fashion.
I’d also prefer a complete rehash of the amateur systems to get away from this obsession we have of the amateur setup having to mimic the pro setup with having a straight League system. I think it should be much more based around cup comps, festivals etc and using touch rugby as well.
I’d also like to see touch (not tag) rugby be pushed massively by both clubs and the RFL as I think it can become RL’s version of 5-a-side football and be a great tool in spreading the game.
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:50 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1297
Rugby of both codes is a game of attrition and domination, with a good measure of skillful play thrown in as well. Possibly more in RU now (maybe not in the amateur game though), the aim to give some pain to the opposition to gain dominance is a key part of the game. Underhand tactics have always been around, albeit harder to hide in the top levels of both codes now (video evidence), and that's probably something that should be dealt with more rigorously to defend those that do just want to play the game (to the rules). Rugby is a tough game, and players do need to be taught well to protect both their own and their opponent's bodies from serious injury.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bulls Boy 2011, captaincaveman, Cardiff_05, Charlie Sheen, devoniangiant, Google Adsense [Bot], Hicks Is A God, HXSparky, invmatt, King Street Cat, loiner81, rhinos_bish, roopy, Salford red all over, secondstanza, Tharg The Mighty, The Ghost of '99, Towns88, Tricky2309, tristram, wakeyrule, Wellsy13, wire-flyer, Yahoo [Bot] and 430 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,4533,34476,2744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.