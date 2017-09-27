WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ban on tackling









bren2k wrote: That's a lovely stereotypical rough and tumble attitude - but so long as this kind of academic evidence piles up, the possibility of clubs and/or the governing body of either code being sued out of existence by injured players (or parents of injured kids) becomes more likely. Didn't the NFL settle a class action lawsuit from former players a few years ago, to the tune of about $700 million?



It's not very sensible to dismiss these things based on a perception that it's health and safety gorn maaad.



May well be a rough and tumble attitude. And yes there is academic evidence to suggest contact sport can be harmful, it annoys me that these academics come out and say it needs banning. Probably a lot of them undertaking the study have never played contact sport. On the other hand to 'academic evidence' I fell out of a moving taxi going at roughly 30-35mph in Leeds last year. If it hadn't been for all my rugby training and learning to land/roll during contact and constantly conditioning my body for contact then it is safe to say I may well not be here now. So contact within Rugby probably saved my life.



Boxing is probably the worst sport in terms of injuries. And yet there is no outcry to ban boxing or wear helmets? And yes the NFL were rightly sued, they sent players back on the field knowing they had suffered concussions. This was pre-head testing. Now we have a system where a doctor has the final say, not a coach or a player but a professional who determines whether or not it is safe to re-enter the field or miss the rest of the game. Also in America they have to pay for their own healthcare, here it's a lot different. There is no upfront cost or paying thousands for a procedure.



May well be a rough and tumble attitude. And yes there is academic evidence to suggest contact sport can be harmful, it annoys me that these academics come out and say it needs banning. Probably a lot of them undertaking the study have never played contact sport. On the other hand to 'academic evidence' I fell out of a moving taxi going at roughly 30-35mph in Leeds last year. If it hadn't been for all my rugby training and learning to land/roll during contact and constantly conditioning my body for contact then it is safe to say I may well not be here now. So contact within Rugby probably saved my life.

Boxing is probably the worst sport in terms of injuries. And yet there is no outcry to ban boxing or wear helmets? And yes the NFL were rightly sued, they sent players back on the field knowing they had suffered concussions. This was pre-head testing. Now we have a system where a doctor has the final say, not a coach or a player but a professional who determines whether or not it is safe to re-enter the field or miss the rest of the game. Also in America they have to pay for their own healthcare, here it's a lot different. There is no upfront cost or paying thousands for a procedure.

We unfortunately now live in a suing culture. Where everyone is looking to sue someone for every little thing. For me if you want to play contact sport it should be written in the contract that you play knowing the risks, and you are only eligible to sue if there is negligence from the team (like the NFL case) or a player breaks the law and performs a banned tackle which results in serious injury. If people are afraid of getting hurt. Don't play.

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



tigertot wrote: Surely that is related to the numbers actually playing the games though than propensity?

Probably, but I wouldn't know what the participation levels are, from that table the reported injury ratio is 4.5:1, even if the ratio of participation oustripped the injury ratio there are a heck of a lot of serious injuries in soccer at all levels and no-one is even remotely talking about banning tackling in soccer, it would be ludicrous, just as it would be for rugby at school level.



Probably, but I wouldn't know what the participation levels are, from that table the reported injury ratio is 4.5:1, even if the ratio of participation oustripped the injury ratio there are a heck of a lot of serious injuries in soccer at all levels and no-one is even remotely talking about banning tackling in soccer, it would be ludicrous, just as it would be for rugby at school level.

It's like stating that child cyclists must wear helmets yet 'only' 6 children were killed (non preventable by a helmet in any case and most likely the fault of a motorist) yet ignoring that 12 children were killed by head injury alone in motor vehicles in England and wales plus many more deaths, that despite airbags etc. why not ban children being driven in cars etc as opposed to forcing the vulnerable to adorn something known not to protect at anything above failing whilst tripping speeds

Him wrote: Agreed.



I would say union are more at risk of this than League simply due to the nature of the game. The tackle is a lot more controlled in league than in Union and there’s a greater risk of “secondary” contact to the head during a ruck than a play the ball.



However personally I still think the call for tackling to be banned is unnecessary. I would urge both Union and League to look at ways of reducing that contact and the unnecessary aggression that is too often evident at amateur games. Maybe a tweak of the rules is needed but the biggest and best step would be to ban violent amateur players and the coaches and clubs that allow/encourage them to be so.



Union introduce the skills at junior level in a much better way than league do IMO, initially its tag rugby- to me that encourages passing and catching skills rather than the league coaches methodof "give it the big lad so they can just run over the rest" - they build up certain skills each year- but of course that's at junior clubs where the coaches are specialised. The issue I feel is that kids suddenly get introduced to rugby at high school aged 11-having never watched or played the game- and the PE teachers aren't able to coach techniques correctly.

In the last 18 months or so, Touch Football Australia has officially aligned with the NRL. Anecdotal evidence suggests that this is being at least somewhat effective in keeping smaller/later developing kids in the game

