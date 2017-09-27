WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ban on tackling

Re: Ban on tackling
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:32 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3090
Location: Shipley, Bradford
bren2k wrote:
That's a lovely stereotypical rough and tumble attitude - but so long as this kind of academic evidence piles up, the possibility of clubs and/or the governing body of either code being sued out of existence by injured players (or parents of injured kids) becomes more likely. Didn't the NFL settle a class action lawsuit from former players a few years ago, to the tune of about $700 million?

It's not very sensible to dismiss these things based on a perception that it's health and safety gorn maaad.


May well be a rough and tumble attitude. And yes there is academic evidence to suggest contact sport can be harmful, it annoys me that these academics come out and say it needs banning. Probably a lot of them undertaking the study have never played contact sport. On the other hand to 'academic evidence' I fell out of a moving taxi going at roughly 30-35mph in Leeds last year. If it hadn't been for all my rugby training and learning to land/roll during contact and constantly conditioning my body for contact then it is safe to say I may well not be here now. So contact within Rugby probably saved my life.

Boxing is probably the worst sport in terms of injuries. And yet there is no outcry to ban boxing or wear helmets? And yes the NFL were rightly sued, they sent players back on the field knowing they had suffered concussions. This was pre-head testing. Now we have a system where a doctor has the final say, not a coach or a player but a professional who determines whether or not it is safe to re-enter the field or miss the rest of the game. Also in America they have to pay for their own healthcare, here it's a lot different. There is no upfront cost or paying thousands for a procedure.

We unfortunately now live in a suing culture. Where everyone is looking to sue someone for every little thing. For me if you want to play contact sport it should be written in the contract that you play knowing the risks, and you are only eligible to sue if there is negligence from the team (like the NFL case) or a player breaks the law and performs a banned tackle which results in serious injury. If people are afraid of getting hurt. Don't play.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:31 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3967
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
tigertot wrote:
Surely that is related to the numbers actually playing the games though than propensity?

Probably, but I wouldn't know what the participation levels are, from that table the reported injury ratio is 4.5:1, even if the ratio of participation oustripped the injury ratio there are a heck of a lot of serious injuries in soccer at all levels and no-one is even remotely talking about banning tackling in soccer, it would be ludicrous, just as it would be for rugby at school level.

It's like stating that child cyclists must wear helmets yet 'only' 6 children were killed (non preventable by a helmet in any case and most likely the fault of a motorist) yet ignoring that 12 children were killed by head injury alone in motor vehicles in England and wales plus many more deaths, that despite airbags etc. why not ban children being driven in cars etc as opposed to forcing the vulnerable to adorn something known not to protect at anything above failing whilst tripping speeds
