Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10614
Bullseye wrote:
Tag rugby is definitely a good way to get kids interested and a way to introduce the game without the risk.
I agree with that, but up to age 16?
Is this report specifically talking about school rugby or all junior rugby? I would imagine schools are more an issue where you get PE teachers coaching teams who don't really know what they are doing. Coaches at proper clubs who are qualified and capable to teach proper technique aren't such an issue.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:47 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3085
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Jesus Christ. I can't believe we are even having this conversation. Has the world gone mad? I understand the need to make techniques safer (for example, no need for unnecessary pressure on neck so banned the crusher tackle, fair rule) but to ban tackling all together. No wonder my generation is soft. Sledging will be next to be banned soon because feelings will be hurt. Society is well and truly a joke.
I understand no contact for the older generation who want to keep active and non contact (or tag) rugby can benefit but in terms of banning tackling in the game as a whole........wow. I'd be surprised if there isn't calls for a ban on passing soon because the ball might hit the players head. Sorry for the rant!
Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:53 pm
Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6896
Location: The Midlands
Willzay wrote:
Ban Wigan from tackling.
Judging by some of our defensive efforts this year, we already have been.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:14 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8568
CM Punk wrote:
Judging by some of our defensive efforts this year, we already have been.
Thats because Wigan have stopped playing the game of RL and seem more interested in concentrating on the niggly stuff.
You should put a bid in for Greg Bird, he'd fit in well at Wigan
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:16 am
Joined: Mon Jan 27, 2014 3:47 am
Posts: 20
As a young kid playing rugby many moons ago, I relished the physical contact and being bashed around.... and I wasn't the only one.
Every few years, a university boffin comes out with this "ban tackling" garbage and it gets national press coverage..... yawn. Plenty of evidence to the contrary too that RL is no more dangerous than fishing or snooker
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:45 am
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13366
Location: Ossett
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Jesus Christ. I can't believe we are even having this conversation. Has the world gone mad? I understand the need to make techniques safer (for example, no need for unnecessary pressure on neck so banned the crusher tackle, fair rule) but to ban tackling all together. No wonder my generation is soft. Sledging will be next to be banned soon because feelings will be hurt. Society is well and truly a joke.
I understand no contact for the older generation who want to keep active and non contact (or tag) rugby can benefit but in terms of banning tackling in the game as a whole........wow. I'd be surprised if there isn't calls for a ban on passing soon because the ball might hit the players head. Sorry for the rant!
That's a lovely stereotypical rough and tumble attitude - but so long as this kind of academic evidence piles up, the possibility of clubs and/or the governing body of either code being sued out of existence by injured players (or parents of injured kids) becomes more likely. Didn't the NFL settle a class action lawsuit from former players a few years ago, to the tune of about $700 million?
It's not very sensible to dismiss these things based on a perception that it's health and safety gorn maaad.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:09 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 142
bullpower2014 wrote:
As a young kid playing rugby many moons ago, I relished the physical contact and being bashed around.... and I wasn't the only one.
Every few years, a university boffin comes out with this "ban tackling" garbage and it gets national press coverage..... yawn. Plenty of evidence to the contrary too that RL is no more dangerous than fishing or snooker
I don't believe that for one second
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:12 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15204
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Bullseye wrote:
Tag rugby is definitely a good way to get kids interested and a way to introduce the game without the risk.
I had 8 stitches in my head, ear nearly ripped off twice, 2 broken noses, numerous teeth knocked out/broken, dislocated clavicle, dislodged vertebrae, countless tears & sprains, to name but a few. None of it compares with the pain in my thumbs after tag rugby. It should be banned.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:32 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3966
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
There are more injuries in soccer at schoolkid level from bad tackles and tackles that though not intentional end in injury, massively so.
This was one of the things we pushed in schools in Hertfordshire to try get kids playing RL as opposed to the round ball game.
I had these stored on my PC, I don't doubt that that is significantly different nowadays.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:45 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15204
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
There are more injuries in soccer at schoolkid level from bad tackles and tackles that though not intentional end in injury, massively so.
Surely that is related to the numbers actually playing the games though than propensity?
