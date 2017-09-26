Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Jesus Christ. I can't believe we are even having this conversation. Has the world gone mad? I understand the need to make techniques safer (for example, no need for unnecessary pressure on neck so banned the crusher tackle, fair rule) but to ban tackling all together. No wonder my generation is soft. Sledging will be next to be banned soon because feelings will be hurt. Society is well and truly a joke.



I understand no contact for the older generation who want to keep active and non contact (or tag) rugby can benefit but in terms of banning tackling in the game as a whole........wow. I'd be surprised if there isn't calls for a ban on passing soon because the ball might hit the players head. Sorry for the rant!

That's a lovely stereotypical rough and tumble attitude - but so long as this kind of academic evidence piles up, the possibility of clubs and/or the governing body of either code being sued out of existence by injured players (or parents of injured kids) becomes more likely. Didn't the NFL settle a class action lawsuit from former players a few years ago, to the tune of about $700 million?It's not very sensible to dismiss these things based on a perception that it's health and safety gorn maaad.