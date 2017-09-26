rollin thunder Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm

Posts: 1624







Academics call for tackles and scrums to be banned from school rugby games - The Independent

https://apple.news/ANhAAyuc8QnGGZJjRH3lULA Could have serious impact on Rugby leagueAcademics call for tackles and scrums to be banned from school rugby games - The Independent LifeLongHKRFan

LifeLongHKRFan



Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm

Posts: 1874

We don't need to ban it. We need kids to be coached how to do it properly. Better coaching will mean less risk. Him

Him



Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am

Posts: 13885

Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line

Agreed.



I would say union are more at risk of this than League simply due to the nature of the game. The tackle is a lot more controlled in league than in Union and there’s a greater risk of “secondary” contact to the head during a ruck than a play the ball.



However personally I still think the call for tackling to be banned is unnecessary. I would urge both Union and League to look at ways of reducing that contact and the unnecessary aggression that is too often evident at amateur games. Maybe a tweak of the rules is needed but the biggest and best step would be to ban violent amateur players and the coaches and clubs that allow/encourage them to be so. Bullseye

Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27279

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Not enough research been done to show a ban is warranted.



Risks differ between the codes rather than union being greater IMO. In League players further apart and hit at greater speeds more often.



Agree it is down to education to teach ways to mitigate risk in tackle area. But wrong to eliminate all risk since it is a part of life. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. bramleyrhino

bramleyrhino



Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm

Posts: 11983

Location: Leeds 13

I don't agree with the report's recommendation to ban contact. However, I do think it's worth RL looking at how it can encourage more non-contact or reduced contact versions of sport.



Forgive the anecdote, but I've currently got a 9 month old boy at home. Now, I'd love him to start playing rugby - its a sport that game me a lot of enjoyment as a child - and if he wants to take it up when he's old enough, I'll encourage it. But I've already got in-laws in my ear about how they don't want him playing it, how he's "too little" and how he'll "get hurt". They'd rather he played tennis or something like that.



Now, I get that sentiment is going to stronger whilst he's still a baby, but it does make me wonder how many kids we lose to the sport because we're percieved as too tough, or too dangerous? I think most people on this forum know that RL is a generally safe sport, but there has been a lot of language in recent surrounding RL (and other contact sports) around "concussions", "head injuries", "neck problems" and equipping every amateur club with a defibrilator. It's right that those discussions are happening, but does that sort of dialogue discourage parents from encouraging their kids into contact sport? After all, if we're supposedly in this "Playstation generation" where kids aren't allowed outside because they'll get hurt, then surely that impacts on contact sports?



There are other benefits to encouraging forms of the sport such as touch and tag - it promotes better handling, lines and evasive running for starters. They could also help us to address a lot of parental anxieties by only introducing the tougher elements of the sport later on, once the kids have properly got the bug. I don't know what age we currently introduce tacking, but given the number of half-time kids games at Headingley where there is one fat kid that seemingly takes up every second carry because they can drag four defenders with them, it's probably too early. I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Levrier



Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am

Posts: 519

bramleyrhino wrote: I don't agree with the report's recommendation to ban contact. However, I do think it's worth RL looking at how it can encourage more non-contact or reduced contact versions of sport.



There are other benefits to encouraging forms of the sport such as touch and tag - it promotes better handling, lines and evasive running for starters. They could also help us to address a lot of parental anxieties by only introducing the tougher elements of the sport later on, once the kids have properly got the bug. I don't know what age we currently introduce tacking, but given the number of half-time kids games at Headingley where there is one fat kid that seemingly takes up every second carry because they can drag four defenders with them, it's probably too early.

I would generally agree and would suggest that we use the same approach to encourage greater female participation as well as the mixed social side for us old fatties. Perhaps touch rugby could be the next pilates. I would generally agree and would suggest that we use the same approach to encourage greater female participation as well as the mixed social side for us old fatties. Perhaps touch rugby could be the next pilates. Gronk!

Gronk!



Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm

Posts: 4896

Union players just need to learn how to actually tackle. The number of times you see a defender lead with their head is absurd. BBC news are just showing some footage along with this story now and it's just defenders leading with the crown instead of a shoulder. Bullseye

Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27279

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

