Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:57 am
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:57 am

rollin thunder




Could have serious impact on Rugby league

Academics call for tackles and scrums to be banned from school rugby games - The Independent
https://apple.news/ANhAAyuc8QnGGZJjRH3lULA
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:58 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar





We don't need to ban it. We need kids to be coached how to do it properly. Better coaching will mean less risk.
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:15 am
Him User avatar






Agreed.

I would say union are more at risk of this than League simply due to the nature of the game. The tackle is a lot more controlled in league than in Union and there’s a greater risk of “secondary” contact to the head during a ruck than a play the ball.

However personally I still think the call for tackling to be banned is unnecessary. I would urge both Union and League to look at ways of reducing that contact and the unnecessary aggression that is too often evident at amateur games. Maybe a tweak of the rules is needed but the biggest and best step would be to ban violent amateur players and the coaches and clubs that allow/encourage them to be so.
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:19 am
Bullseye User avatar






Not enough research been done to show a ban is warranted.

Risks differ between the codes rather than union being greater IMO. In League players further apart and hit at greater speeds more often.

Agree it is down to education to teach ways to mitigate risk in tackle area. But wrong to eliminate all risk since it is a part of life.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:27 am
bramleyrhino User avatar






I don't agree with the report's recommendation to ban contact. However, I do think it's worth RL looking at how it can encourage more non-contact or reduced contact versions of sport.

Forgive the anecdote, but I've currently got a 9 month old boy at home. Now, I'd love him to start playing rugby - its a sport that game me a lot of enjoyment as a child - and if he wants to take it up when he's old enough, I'll encourage it. But I've already got in-laws in my ear about how they don't want him playing it, how he's "too little" and how he'll "get hurt". They'd rather he played tennis or something like that.

Now, I get that sentiment is going to stronger whilst he's still a baby, but it does make me wonder how many kids we lose to the sport because we're percieved as too tough, or too dangerous? I think most people on this forum know that RL is a generally safe sport, but there has been a lot of language in recent surrounding RL (and other contact sports) around "concussions", "head injuries", "neck problems" and equipping every amateur club with a defibrilator. It's right that those discussions are happening, but does that sort of dialogue discourage parents from encouraging their kids into contact sport? After all, if we're supposedly in this "Playstation generation" where kids aren't allowed outside because they'll get hurt, then surely that impacts on contact sports?

There are other benefits to encouraging forms of the sport such as touch and tag - it promotes better handling, lines and evasive running for starters. They could also help us to address a lot of parental anxieties by only introducing the tougher elements of the sport later on, once the kids have properly got the bug. I don't know what age we currently introduce tacking, but given the number of half-time kids games at Headingley where there is one fat kid that seemingly takes up every second carry because they can drag four defenders with them, it's probably too early.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:02 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back




bramleyrhino wrote:
I don't agree with the report's recommendation to ban contact. However, I do think it's worth RL looking at how it can encourage more non-contact or reduced contact versions of sport.

There are other benefits to encouraging forms of the sport such as touch and tag - it promotes better handling, lines and evasive running for starters. They could also help us to address a lot of parental anxieties by only introducing the tougher elements of the sport later on, once the kids have properly got the bug. I don't know what age we currently introduce tacking, but given the number of half-time kids games at Headingley where there is one fat kid that seemingly takes up every second carry because they can drag four defenders with them, it's probably too early.

I would generally agree and would suggest that we use the same approach to encourage greater female participation as well as the mixed social side for us old fatties. Perhaps touch rugby could be the next pilates.



