I don't agree with the report's recommendation to ban contact. However, I do think it's worth RL looking at how it can encourage more non-contact or reduced contact versions of sport.
Forgive the anecdote, but I've currently got a 9 month old boy at home. Now, I'd love him to start playing rugby - its a sport that game me a lot of enjoyment as a child - and if he wants to take it up when he's old enough, I'll encourage it. But I've already got in-laws in my ear about how they don't want him playing it, how he's "too little" and how he'll "get hurt". They'd rather he played tennis or something like that.
Now, I get that sentiment is going to stronger whilst he's still a baby, but it does make me wonder how many kids we lose to the sport because we're percieved as too tough, or too dangerous? I think most people on this forum know that RL is a generally safe sport, but there has been a lot of language in recent surrounding RL (and other contact sports) around "concussions", "head injuries", "neck problems" and equipping every amateur club with a defibrilator. It's right that those discussions are happening, but does that sort of dialogue discourage parents from encouraging their kids into contact sport? After all, if we're supposedly in this "Playstation generation" where kids aren't allowed outside because they'll get hurt, then surely that impacts on contact sports?
There are other benefits to encouraging forms of the sport such as touch and tag - it promotes better handling, lines and evasive running for starters. They could also help us to address a lot of parental anxieties by only introducing the tougher elements of the sport later on, once the kids have properly got the bug. I don't know what age we currently introduce tacking, but given the number of half-time kids games at Headingley where there is one fat kid that seemingly takes up every second carry because they can drag four defenders with them, it's probably too early.