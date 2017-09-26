Agreed.
I would say union are more at risk of this than League simply due to the nature of the game. The tackle is a lot more controlled in league than in Union and there’s a greater risk of “secondary” contact to the head during a ruck than a play the ball.
However personally I still think the call for tackling to be banned is unnecessary. I would urge both Union and League to look at ways of reducing that contact and the unnecessary aggression that is too often evident at amateur games. Maybe a tweak of the rules is needed but the biggest and best step would be to ban violent amateur players and the coaches and clubs that allow/encourage them to be so.
