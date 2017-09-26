WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ban on tackling

Ban on tackling
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:57 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1624
Could have serious impact on Rugby league

Academics call for tackles and scrums to be banned from school rugby games - The Independent
https://apple.news/ANhAAyuc8QnGGZJjRH3lULA
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:58 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1874
We don't need to ban it. We need kids to be coached how to do it properly. Better coaching will mean less risk.
Re: Ban on tackling
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:15 am
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13885
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Agreed.

I would say union are more at risk of this than League simply due to the nature of the game. The tackle is a lot more controlled in league than in Union and there’s a greater risk of “secondary” contact to the head during a ruck than a play the ball.

However personally I still think the call for tackling to be banned is unnecessary. I would urge both Union and League to look at ways of reducing that contact and the unnecessary aggression that is too often evident at amateur games. Maybe a tweak of the rules is needed but the biggest and best step would be to ban violent amateur players and the coaches and clubs that allow/encourage them to be so.

