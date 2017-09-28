WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positives

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:23 pm
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 96
Location: Lymm
easyWire wrote:
Whilst O'Brien is no world beater I feel a new coach could maybe have got the best out of him here at Warrington. He's decent enough, and maybe Patton will be.


I've always thought this. Look at O'Brien's stats this season for Salford vs Ratchford's stats for the same team the year prior to comming here. Both playing FB.

GOB 25 years old
29 games
9 tries, 14 assists, 47 goals

Stef 23 years old
28 games
12 tries, 11 assists, 5 goals

Obviously Salford were a different outfit back then, Stef is genuinely a top draw player, stat's don't tell the whole story, yada yada yada, but I think it shows at least that GOB's got something about him, and possibly got a bit of a raw deal from us.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Positives
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:30 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3562
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
ninearches wrote:
You can't be anymore positive than that karetaker. One or two may question your sanity but i'm sure you have broad shoulders.


Truth is I'm bored of waiting, and by the time they do get round to making any announcement the early bird offer will have probably run out lol.
