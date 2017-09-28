easyWire wrote: Whilst O'Brien is no world beater I feel a new coach could maybe have got the best out of him here at Warrington. He's decent enough, and maybe Patton will be.

I've always thought this. Look at O'Brien's stats this season for Salford vs Ratchford's stats for the same team the year prior to comming here. Both playing FB.GOB 25 years old29 games9 tries, 14 assists, 47 goalsStef 23 years old28 games12 tries, 11 assists, 5 goalsObviously Salford were a different outfit back then, Stef is genuinely a top draw player, stat's don't tell the whole story, yada yada yada, but I think it shows at least that GOB's got something about him, and possibly got a bit of a raw deal from us.