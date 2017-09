Absolutely loads of positives.



POSITIVES

We own our own ground

We generate decent money

we have great training facilities

we have a great youth setup

we spend top dollar on players

Our new coach will probably be the highest earning one in the league

Smith has gone



NEGATIVES

The team is a poor one.. Smith has left us in a right mess

Gidley is signing a new co.... oh no he isnt, scrub that one

The club is in a right mess from top to bo..... oh hang on, no it isnt