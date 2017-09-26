WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positives

Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:41 pm
silver2
On the positive side I won't have to fork out for a trip to that overrated Old Trafford ground this year.Ripped off for car parking, ripped off for possibly the worst burger I have ever tasted and then postioned behind a stanchion and surrounded by drunks for 2 hrs.
