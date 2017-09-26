I can see why we've all been on the negative side this season. It hasn't just been the results, the performances barring two games i can think of (Brisbane & St Helens at Home 2nd Half) have been uninspiring to say the least.



I don't for one second feel like next year is going to be all rosey, but its a clean slate and it's time we got behind the new coach steering the club through thick and thin. The last 20 minutes against Hull KR was arguably the best atmosphere I've heard from us in quite some time so hopefully we can kick on from there and end the apathy.



I've renewed my season ticket (for my sins..) and i'm looking forward to next season already.