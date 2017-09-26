WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positives

Positives
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:32 am
Wires71
I'm worried about more gentle souls leaving due to those troublesome "negs".

Maybe there are some positives.

Time to build anew. Clean slate.
Finances Strong.
Still in SL.
Super League title has never been as achievable as it is now.
Australian scouting mission completed, could reap dividends.
Currie looks like he has recovered.
Harvey Livett looks a good prospect
Few/no players in WC to disturb pre-season preparation.
Kiss Cam.


*NtW's term.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Positives
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:37 am
Wirefan
Also, some good players remain on the books.

Ratchford
Hill
Clark
Westerman
Currie
Atkins
Cooper (should be in this list)
Livett

Much work to do but there is a good core there.
Re: Positives
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:11 am
Maco7
I can see why we've all been on the negative side this season. It hasn't just been the results, the performances barring two games i can think of (Brisbane & St Helens at Home 2nd Half) have been uninspiring to say the least.

I don't for one second feel like next year is going to be all rosey, but its a clean slate and it's time we got behind the new coach steering the club through thick and thin. The last 20 minutes against Hull KR was arguably the best atmosphere I've heard from us in quite some time so hopefully we can kick on from there and end the apathy.

I've renewed my season ticket (for my sins..) and i'm looking forward to next season already.
ChiswickWire wrote:
Union is about the battle for the ball, League is about what you do with it.
Re: Positives
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:37 am
Paul2812
Wirefan wrote:
Also, some good players remain on the books.

Ratchford
Hill
Clark
Westerman
Currie
Atkins
Cooper (should be in this list)
Livett

Much work to do but there is a good core there.


I'd add Philbin to that list. And potentially Crosby & Patton. Westwood also adds weight as an experienced squad player (waits to get shot down).

Isn't Westerman trying to negotiate a release so he can re-join Hull ?
Re: Positives
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:45 am
Steve51
Jack Hughes possibly to miss the first game due to suspension.
Re: Positives
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:20 pm
the flying biscuit
Steve51 wrote:
Jack Hughes possibly to miss the first game due to suspension.



Like it.....like it the positives keep on rolling in. ...

I'll wait till Thursday before going cold Turkey on the negs.

But I'm just hoping for a coach that can improve the skill set and application of our current youngsters. .. it would be so deflating to watch the likes of Philbin Livett and Patton not kick on.
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Positives
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:21 pm
[quote="Paul2812"]I'd add Philbin to that list. And potentially Crosby & Patton. Westwood also adds weight as an experienced squad player (waits to get shot down).

Isn't Westerman trying to negotiate a release so he can re-join Hull ?

You would expect Westerman to stay with us if it is silverware he craves. Wire will be the team to beat next season...away with all these pretenders.

