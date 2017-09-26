WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Positives

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:32 am
I'm worried about more snowflakes leaving due to those troublesome "negs".

Maybe there are some positives.

Time to build anew. Clean slate.
Finances Strong.
Still in SL.
Super League title has never been as achievable as it is now.
Australian scouting mission completed, could reap dividends.
Currie looks like he has recovered.
Harvey Livett looks a good prospect
Few/no players in WC to disturb pre-season preparation.
Kiss Cam.


*NtW's term.
https://www.mind.org.uk

