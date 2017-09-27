WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salary Cap.

Re: Salary Cap.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:19 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7044
lifelongfan wrote:
Some might say he is not even the best full back at Wigan never mind SL.

As far as England go, Hardaker and Shaul have both had better seasons, but I bet Tomkins gets the shirt.

There's one down at Bellevue that hasn't been too shabby either, and would push any of the above mentioned this season.
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:57 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9548
Location: wakefield
He plays for Ireland.
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:37 pm
wakefield1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 10, 2016 8:00 pm
Posts: 36
More for my information really but can someone please provide a list of each Super League club and how much they spend against the current cap of £1.8m?

As many have said we are £200-£250k short of the current cap? Or is that to the nearest Super League club?

£4.6m for Wigan including staff is astounding! How many back room staff do Wakefield have?
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:16 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1703
I dont have the salary cap figure.

Out of curiosity though, the Wigan figure quoted, does that include casual staff, such as turnstile operators and catering/hospitality staff.

During my time at the Rhinos, one of my responsibilities included casual payroll. There were about 30 turnstile operators alone, that was without the staff in the Headingley Experience and Headingley Lodge
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:15 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7044
PopTart wrote:
He plays for Ireland.

I'm sure that would not affect the season he's had for Wakefield, or stop him being compared to the two mentioned in the thread title.
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:50 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4058
So given all your opinions on where you're at with the salary cap. 200k,250k and 300k with the increase on the cap next season. You are probably running very similar to most SL clubs. Certainly not half which has been stated in previous years!
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:49 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 739
atomic wrote:
So given all your opinions on where you're at with the salary cap. 200k,250k and 300k with the increase on the cap next season. You are probably running very similar to most SL clubs. Certainly not half which has been stated in previous years!


What are you on about? We run about 200-300k less than the next lowest team.

I don't even particularly get why you care to be honest.
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:02 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 530
atomic wrote:
So given all your opinions on where you're at with the salary cap. 200k,250k and 300k with the increase on the cap next season. You are probably running very similar to most SL clubs. Certainly not half which has been stated in previous years!


The cap is increasing, the funding isn't. If we're not spending the cap now, then as a percentage, we'll be spending less of it next year. I believe in 2015 we were spending half of the cap to try and steady the ship. Several players were released from expensive contracts and cheap replacements were brought in
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:16 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1703
The biggest cut I believe was for 2014.

Think I remember an interview with MC just after he took over, that to help clear debt, they were cutting cap spend to something like £1.3m.

This was then upped a little in 2015, and then again in 2016.

Banjo is right, funding isn't increaaing, so the shortfall will be bigger.

Next year I think will be a challenge, but we just need to get more people, bring a friend, introduce or re-introduce someone to the club
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:35 pm
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 278
Also what about those players that have their salaries topped up by the rfl as Ambassadors/ to stop the drain of talent to Aus. But how is it decided which players receive this top up? There's a couple of our players who would certainly be deserving but I can't imagine them ever getting one.
