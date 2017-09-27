|
lifelongfan wrote:
Some might say he is not even the best full back at Wigan never mind SL.
As far as England go, Hardaker and Shaul have both had better seasons, but I bet Tomkins gets the shirt.
There's one down at Bellevue that hasn't been too shabby either, and would push any of the above mentioned this season.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:57 pm
Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:37 pm
More for my information really but can someone please provide a list of each Super League club and how much they spend against the current cap of £1.8m?
As many have said we are £200-£250k short of the current cap? Or is that to the nearest Super League club?
£4.6m for Wigan including staff is astounding! How many back room staff do Wakefield have?
Wed Sep 27, 2017 5:16 pm
I dont have the salary cap figure.
Out of curiosity though, the Wigan figure quoted, does that include casual staff, such as turnstile operators and catering/hospitality staff.
During my time at the Rhinos, one of my responsibilities included casual payroll. There were about 30 turnstile operators alone, that was without the staff in the Headingley Experience and Headingley Lodge
Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:15 pm
PopTart wrote:
He plays for Ireland.
I'm sure that would not affect the season he's had for Wakefield, or stop him being compared to the two mentioned in the thread title.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:50 am
So given all your opinions on where you're at with the salary cap. 200k,250k and 300k with the increase on the cap next season. You are probably running very similar to most SL clubs. Certainly not half which has been stated in previous years!
Thu Sep 28, 2017 2:49 am
atomic wrote:
So given all your opinions on where you're at with the salary cap. 200k,250k and 300k with the increase on the cap next season. You are probably running very similar to most SL clubs. Certainly not half which has been stated in previous years!
What are you on about? We run about 200-300k less than the next lowest team.
I don't even particularly get why you care to be honest.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:02 am
atomic wrote:
So given all your opinions on where you're at with the salary cap. 200k,250k and 300k with the increase on the cap next season. You are probably running very similar to most SL clubs. Certainly not half which has been stated in previous years!
The cap is increasing, the funding isn't. If we're not spending the cap now, then as a percentage, we'll be spending less of it next year. I believe in 2015 we were spending half of the cap to try and steady the ship. Several players were released from expensive contracts and cheap replacements were brought in
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:16 am
The biggest cut I believe was for 2014.
Think I remember an interview with MC just after he took over, that to help clear debt, they were cutting cap spend to something like £1.3m.
This was then upped a little in 2015, and then again in 2016.
Banjo is right, funding isn't increaaing, so the shortfall will be bigger.
Next year I think will be a challenge, but we just need to get more people, bring a friend, introduce or re-introduce someone to the club
Thu Sep 28, 2017 3:35 pm
Also what about those players that have their salaries topped up by the rfl as Ambassadors/ to stop the drain of talent to Aus. But how is it decided which players receive this top up? There's a couple of our players who would certainly be deserving but I can't imagine them ever getting one.
