Fordy wrote: Given his lack of form since returning to SL I'd say if he is on anywhere near that then a) Wigan must be bl00dy crazy and b) the rest of the Wigan squad must look at him and wonder why - perhaps that would explain a little about their attitude??

Perhaps they are crazy, but there's no doubting that when he's on form, he is probably the best FB in SL. I wonder if Wigan are going to find themselves in a bit of financial difficulty now that they're not champions. Finishing top brings better sponsorship and more money, which means you can afford a higher wage bill, without that extra money they could be in difficulty if they don't change their model. They were 600k down when they were champions, it's not going to be any easier this year