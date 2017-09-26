|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 525
|
From what i can gather, we're about £200k below the next nearest club (probably Widnes) and around £750k below some clubs (Leeds, Wigan etc)
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:41 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6443
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
I can't begin to understand RL players wages, how much will someone of Sam Tomkins standing get for a years salary as a Marquee player?
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3986
|
JINJER wrote:
I can't begin to understand RL players wages, how much will someone of Sam Tomkins standing get for a years salary as a Marquee player?
Just reading the marquee rule it states -
Each Super League Club is permitted to have one Marquee Player whose salary cap value is limited to £175,000 (or £100,000 if Club Trained).
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:33 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 525
|
Tompkins was on $750,000 AUS in 2014, that's roughly £440,000 now. There's plenty of reports that be he's on £400k+ as a marquee player (roughly 1/4 of our total cap value!!)
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:46 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3986
|
Egg Banjo wrote:
Tompkins was on $750,000 AUS in 2014, that's roughly £440,000 now. There's plenty of reports that be he's on £400k+ as a marquee player (roughly 1/4 of our total cap value!!)
I read that in a few places, but nothing official. Tbh though I'd be very surprised if he was. it's one thing the NZ Warrriors chucking that much on him at the time in the NRL but it's another spending a similar amount in this League to get him back. Saying that for all I know he very well could be.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:44 am
|
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4553
|
Egg Banjo wrote:
Tompkins was on $750,000 AUS in 2014, that's roughly £440,000 now. There's plenty of reports that be he's on £400k+ as a marquee player (roughly 1/4 of our total cap value!!)
Given his lack of form since returning to SL I'd say if he is on anywhere near that then a) Wigan must be bl00dy crazy and b) the rest of the Wigan squad must look at him and wonder why - perhaps that would explain a little about their attitude??
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield
Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.
Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:28 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 525
|
Fordy wrote:
Given his lack of form since returning to SL I'd say if he is on anywhere near that then a) Wigan must be bl00dy crazy and b) the rest of the Wigan squad must look at him and wonder why - perhaps that would explain a little about their attitude??
Perhaps they are crazy, but there's no doubting that when he's on form, he is probably the best FB in SL. I wonder if Wigan are going to find themselves in a bit of financial difficulty now that they're not champions. Finishing top brings better sponsorship and more money, which means you can afford a higher wage bill, without that extra money they could be in difficulty if they don't change their model. They were 600k down when they were champions, it's not going to be any easier this year
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:10 am
|
Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 694
|
Egg Banjo wrote:
Perhaps they are crazy, but there's no doubting that when he's on form, he is probably the best FB in SL. I wonder if Wigan are going to find themselves in a bit of financial difficulty now that they're not champions. Finishing top brings better sponsorship and more money, which means you can afford a higher wage bill, without that extra money they could be in difficulty if they don't change their model. They were 600k down when they were champions, it's not going to be any easier this year
Some might say he is not even the best full back at Wigan never mind SL.
As far as England go, Hardaker and Shaul have both had better seasons, but I bet Tomkins gets the shirt.
|
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER
N K
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, bren2k, Don Fox Fan 1, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, lifelongfan, NEwildcat, PHe, RWB, Trinity1315, Two Points, vastman, Yahoo [Bot] and 280 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,344
|2,094
|76,249
|4,491
|SET
|