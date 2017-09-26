WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salary Cap.

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:19 pm
From what i can gather, we're about £200k below the next nearest club (probably Widnes) and around £750k below some clubs (Leeds, Wigan etc)
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:41 pm
I can't begin to understand RL players wages, how much will someone of Sam Tomkins standing get for a years salary as a Marquee player?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:21 pm
I can't begin to understand RL players wages, how much will someone of Sam Tomkins standing get for a years salary as a Marquee player?

Just reading the marquee rule it states -
Each Super League Club is permitted to have one Marquee Player whose salary cap value is limited to £175,000 (or £100,000 if Club Trained).
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:33 am
Tompkins was on $750,000 AUS in 2014, that's roughly £440,000 now. There's plenty of reports that be he's on £400k+ as a marquee player (roughly 1/4 of our total cap value!!)
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:46 am
Tompkins was on $750,000 AUS in 2014, that's roughly £440,000 now. There's plenty of reports that be he's on £400k+ as a marquee player (roughly 1/4 of our total cap value!!)

I read that in a few places, but nothing official. Tbh though I'd be very surprised if he was. it's one thing the NZ Warrriors chucking that much on him at the time in the NRL but it's another spending a similar amount in this League to get him back. Saying that for all I know he very well could be.
