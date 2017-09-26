Egg Banjo wrote: Tompkins was on $750,000 AUS in 2014, that's roughly £440,000 now. There's plenty of reports that be he's on £400k+ as a marquee player (roughly 1/4 of our total cap value!!)

I read that in a few places, but nothing official. Tbh though I'd be very surprised if he was. it's one thing the NZ Warrriors chucking that much on him at the time in the NRL but it's another spending a similar amount in this League to get him back. Saying that for all I know he very well could be.